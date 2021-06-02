FOXBORO — The North Attleboro High baseball team rallied for six runs in the fifth inning to overtake Foxboro High 12-6 Wednesday in the Hockomock League game.
Derek Maceda had an RBI double in the North Attleboro fifth while Christian Bates followed with an RBI triple and Justin Vecchiarelli with a two-run double as the Rocketeers took a 10-1 lead.
Dan Curran, Gavin Wells, Aidan Conrad, Tyler Bannon and Vecchiarelli each had two hits among North’s 13 hits.
Curran allotted Foxboro (4-8) two earned runs through five innings, blanking the Warriors through the first three frames. He scattered six hits and had eight strikeouts in five-plus innings of work.
North Attleboro host Sharon Monday while Foxboro visits Canton.
Fairhaven 8, Dighton-Rehoboth 4
FAIRHAVEN — The Falcons scored four runs in the first inning, but went scoreless the rest of the way in their South Coast Conference loss as Fairhaven tallied five runs in the fifth inning and added three more in the sixth.
Josh Rebello uncorked a two-run double for D-R, one of five Falcon hits. D-R (4-2) hosts Greater New Bedford Voke Thursday.
