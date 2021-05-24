ATTLEBORO — Anthony Sacchetti was nearly unhittable on the mound for the Mansfield High baseball team, allotting Attleboro High two hits and three baserunners through six innings Monday in their Hockomock League game.
The Hornets’ junior righthander retired the Attleboro side in order in the first, fourth and fifth innings, preserving a 3-2 decision for Mansfield in the seventh inning with his 12th strikeout to end the game.
“He’s a good pitcher, he picks his spots, his location, he keeps the ball down,” Attleboro coach Steve Dunlea said.
And yet the Bombardiers had the tying run stranded at third base in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Sacchetti “has been our workhorse,” Mansfield coach Chris Hall said of his third start of the season. “He’s done all the right things — he was the guy today, it was his game to win.”
The Bombardiers (3-5) threw a scare into Sacchetti and the Hornets by rallying for a pair of runs in the seventh inning. Nate George stroked a one-out single to center and Bailey Camacho followed with a double to left field, both scoring on a Ben Hochwater triple to right field.
Sacchetti threw just 98 pitches in his complete-game effort, not allowing a leadoff Attleboro batter to reach base while allowing just one walk (a second inning pass to George) and stranding a trio of Bombardiers on the basepaths through six innings with none advancing past first base.
“He throws strikes, he gets the first out of the inning,” Hall said of Sacchetti’s work ethic. “That was his best performance of the season. I have nothing but great things to say about him.”
The Bombardiers had scant scoring threats against Sacchetti before the seventh, while Mansfield center fielder Jared Fraone hauled in four airball outs.
Attleboro leadoff batter Owen Taber had two hits, a two-out single into center field in the third inning and a one-out single down the third base line in the sixth inning.
Sacchetti had retired eight straight Bombardier batters before Taber’s second hit, but the Attleboro baserunner was stranded at second as the Hornet hurler retired the No. 2 and 3 batters in the Attleboro order on strikes to end the sixth inning.
“We’re still struggling with our approaches at the plate,” Dunlea said, the Bombardiers being held scoreless through six innings by Sacchetti. “We didn’t have pressure on him.”
Attleboro senior righthander Jake Gorman was nearly as impressive as Sacchetti through four innings, allowing the Hornets merely two hits. Only once, in the third inning when Jack Colby stroked a single down the third base line did Gorman allow a leadoff Mansfield batter to reach base during his five-plus innings of work.
The Hornets (5-3) rallied for two runs with two outs in the fifth and plated what proved to be their game-winning run in the seventh.
Colby drew a leadoff walk from an Attleboro relief pitcher and advanced into scoring position on a Fraone bunt single. A fielder’s choice off the bat of Ben Mintz notched the third run.
Mansfield had taken a two-run lead in support of Sacchetti in the fifth inning. Fraone drew a two-out walk, stole second base and scored the game’s first run on a double into left field by Urban. Mintz followed with an RBI single into right.
“That was a huge insurance run for us,” Hall said of Colby’s seventh-inning score. “I think we had our best week of practice last week and it paid off for us.”
The Bombardiers visit the Hornets Tuesday.
