NORTON — The Tri-Valley League’s Small School Division is within grasp of the Norton High baseball team.
“We take it inning by inning, game by game,” Lancers coach Chris O’Brien said after Norton took a heart-stopping 5-4 victory over Bellingham High in eight innings Monday with Jack Nihill’s game-winning RBI in their Tri-Valley League game.
Playing the first of three home games at the Dave Mollica Baseball Complex this week, Norton improved to 8-6 overall, but more importantly 6-1 in the TVL’s Small School Division.
The Lancers were able to keep their title hopes alive as Joe Fasolino launched a solo leadoff home run over the left field fence in the fourth inning to knot the score at 4-all. Junior righthander Connor Lynch came on in relief in the fifth inning and retired the first 11 batters that he faced, five on strikeouts.
That set the stage for extra innings. Norton catcher Colin Landry, third baseman Austin Nosky and Fasolino, the Lancers’ shortstop, combined to cut down the potential go-ahead run for Bellingham at third base in a rundown for the final out of the eighth inning.
Landry then blasted a one-out double to the base of the center field fence to set in motion Norton’s winning run.
Pinch-runner Andrew Tetreault advanced to third base on a single to right by Lynch, and Nihill, the Lancers’ leadoff batter, then smacked a single into right field to send Tetreault across the plate.
“At this point, we’re not looking at the standings,” O’Brien said. “These are all league games this week. We just try to handle what’s in front of us,”
Bellingham, which dropped a 10-4 decision to Norton earlier in the season, used three hits, including a two-run single by starting pitcher, sophomore Ryan Maoiarano to plate three fourth inning runs to take a 4-2 lead.
The Lancers got one of those back in the bottom of the frame as Dylan Donahue drew a walk, was sacrificed to second base by Landry and scored on starting pitcher Nick Giovanello’s single into right field.
Norton had taken the lead in the second inning as Ryan Fitzroy singled, advanced on a Donahue base hit and eventually scored on an errant pickoff.
The Lancers regained the lead in the third inning as Evan Landry and Fasolino both singled with a Nosky fielder’s choice scoring the run.
Norton disabled itself offensively, hitting into a double play with the bases loaded in the first inning and having a fourth inning threat also erased by a double play.
Fasolino belted four hits for Norton, the Lancers having runners on base in every inning.
Lynch, summoned from the junior varsity, was masterful, retiring the Blackhawks in order in the fifth (with two strikeouts), sixth (with two popups) and seventh (with two ground balls). Bellingham used two hits and a walk to jam the bags with two outs in the eighth before the rundown took away the potential go-ahead run.
Norton next hosts Dover-Sherborn Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.