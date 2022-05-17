NORTH DIGHTON -- The Norton High baseball team's bats broke in the latter stages of the game, but once the Lancers got going, there was nothing Dighton-Rehoboth Regional could do to prevent them from coming out on top in a 5-1 final on Tuesday.
The win moves Norton to 5-11 on the season, and makes it winners of two in a row. Dighton-Rehoboth fell to 10-6.
The win, which avenges an 11-2 loss to Dighton-Rehoboth on May 12, is a good feeling for Norton head coach Chris O'Brien, who hopes this can be a turning point for the Lancers with still some time left on the clock this season.
"It feels great. I know these guys can do it," O'Brien said. "Definitely hit some low spots in the season, but we can see things coming around. To win against a Div. II school, it's awesome. It's just what we need to get kick-started again."
Norton struck early, getting an RBI sacrifice fly from Ryan Fitzroy to score Thomas Mulvaney in the top of the second. It was the game's only run until the top of the sixth, when Norton scored three.
A two-run single from Jack Nihill gave Norton added insurance, and a JD Artz single over the shortstop scored Nihill, making it a 4-0 contest. Norton added one more in the top of the seventh, with another insurance run scoring on a passed ball that went out of play.
Dighton-Rehoboth had its only run come in the sixth inning on a Ben Miller RBI single to score Hendrix Pray. The run came out of a bases-loaded opportunity with one out. The Falcons had the bases loaded twice with one out in the game but only scored once, as they left them stranded both times.
The struggling at the plate is not uncommon for the Falcons this season, said Dighton-Rehoboth head coach Bill Cuthbertson.
"This has been an issue all year for us, hitting with men on base," Cuthbertson said. "We've had trouble scoring and it's not new, it's happened a lot during the season. You've got to have better at-bats, getting your pitch and doing something with it. I think we're capable, I think we have the ability to do it, we're just inconsistent."
D-R was led in hits by Caleb Newman's two. Nihill had three hits and two RBIs for Norton. On the mound, the Lancers' Connor Lynch was strong in a complete-game effort where he struck out five and walked one.
O'Brien never questioned whether Lynch was going to get the job done, knowing he was the best man for the job all day.
"That's why he's our number one," O'Brien said. "He gets us out of spots. We usually call up a pitcher up from JV to have in case we need them, and we didn't do that today. We didn't even have a second arm."
On the other end, Gavin Salera was strong until he was pulled during Norton's three-run sixth inning. He struck out four in 6 1/3 innings, doing everything that was asked of him.
"He gave us everything we expected and more," Cuthbertson said. "He threw strikes, mixed his pitches and kept us in the game. He kind of deserved a better fate there in the sixth ... he more than did his job today."
Norton returns to the field on Wednesday, visiting Bellingham. Dighton-Rehoboth plays on Friday, visiting Apponequet.