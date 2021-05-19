NORTON — The Norton High baseball team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning at home Wednesday, with the winning run scoring on a passed ball for a wild 6-5 victory over Ashland High in a Tri-Valley League game.
Junior Aidan Tetreault hurled five strong innings in relief, allowing one walk while striking out seven.
In the final frame for the Lancers, Colin Landry drew a walk, advanced on a wild pitch and eventually scored on an errant pickoff toss. Jack Nihill drew a walk and James Patridge singled into left. A grounder by Joe Fasolino scored the tying run.
The Lancers totaled just three hits in the contest, but benefited from seven walks. Norton travels to Holliston Friday.
Bishop Feehan 6, Arlington Catholic 0
ARLINGTON — Andrew Cook pitched a two-hit shutout and retired six batters on strikes as the 8-0 Shamrocks took the Catholic Central League win.
Cook retired the side in order in the third, fourth and sixth innings.
No. 7 batter Matt Linehan went 4-for-4 at the plate, while No. 9 batter Matt Mason had three hits, including a two-run single in the second inning. Brendan Flavin and Adam Walker each stroked three hits in the Shamrocks’ 16-hit attack, while Kevin Barrera had a pair.
The Shamrocks supported Cook with the go-ahead run in the first inning as Tyler Ahmed singled, advanced on a passed ball and scored on a single by Linehan.
Bishop Feehan hosts St. Mary’s Saturday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Wareham 0
WAREHAM — Junior righthander Sam Watt struck out 12 over five innings in the Falcons’ South Coast Conference season debut win. Cam Robitaille hurled two innings of scoreless and hitless relief, while collecting three strikeouts.
The Falcons mustered five hits, two by Hendrix Pray and stranded 11 baserunners.
D-R took the lead in the first inning to support Watt with Mason Kulpa having an RBI-single. The Falcons added two more runs in the second inning with Pray socking a two-run double. D-R visits Apponequet Friday.
