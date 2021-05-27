WRENTHAM — Senior Conor Cooke and junior Shawn Legere both clubbed first-inning inside-the-park home runs at the Gary Lombard Baseball Complex Thursday in sparking the King Philip Regional High baseball team to a 9-2 Hockomock League victory over Stoughton High.
The Warriors (5-5) used a four-run fourth inning to take control with Ryan Gately socking an RBI triple.
Grayden Lawrence worked the first four innings on the mound for KP, allowing three hits and one earned run. Nick Viscusi came on in relief and pitched the final three frames, retiring the Stoughton side in order in the fiftgh inning.
King Philip hosts Attleboro Tuesday.
Canton 4, Mansfield 1 (8)
MANSFIELD — The Hornets wasted a strong seven-inning pitching performance by James Gilleran to lose in extra innings in Hockomock League play. Canton broke the 1-1 deadlock by using four hits to score three runs in the eighth inning.
Gilleran allowed one sixth inning run and four hits through seven innings, while notching six strikeouts.
The Hornets took a 1-0 lead when Anthony Sacchetti scored on a Jack Colby sacrifice fly. Mansfield (5-5) had just four hits in the game. The Hornets host Franklin Monday at noon.
Taunton 9, North Attleboro 2
TAUNTON — The Tigers took advantage of Rocketeer miscues throughout the Hockomock League game, scoring runs in each of the first five innings.
Jared Penta, Dennis Colleran and Nik Kojoian each had two hits for North Attleboro, which committed seven errors. North (5-5) visits Foxboro Tuesday.
Oliver Ames 2, Attleboro 1
ATTLEBORO — The Tigers scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings and held off the Bombardiers to win the Hockomock League game.
Evan Houle drew a walk and scored on a Christian Dame fielder’s choice for the lone AHS run in the sixth inning.The Bombardiers (4-6) were limited to three hits in the contest.
Billy Saltmarsh allowed just three hits over the first three innings on the AHS mound. Ben Lehane pitched the final two innings in relief, taking five strikeouts. The Bombardiers face King Philip Tuesday.
Milford 12, Foxboro 6
MILFORD — The Scarlet Hawks erased Foxboro’s two-run first inning lead with six inning runs and then held off the Warriors’ four-run third inning rally to win the Hockomock League game.
Sean O’Leary belted three hits, including an RBI triple in the first inning for Foxboro (4-6). Ryan LeClair added two hits, including a three-run double in the third inning. The Warriors meet North Attleboro Tuesday.
Seekonk 10, Somerset Berkley 5
SOMERSET — The Warriors rallied for five runs on five hits in the third inning and then held off the Blue Raiders to win the South Coast Conference game. Brenden Santos and Kevin Krowe each had RBI singles in the third inning.
Declan Lush pitched five strong innings in relief for Seekonk allowing one hit, while retiring Somerset Berkley in order in the fifth and sixth innings.
Krowe (three hits, three RBI), Colin Steitz (two hits, two RBI), Cam Culpan (two hits) and Jayden Arruda (two hits) sparked the Seekonk offense. The Warriors (3-2) host Bourne Monday at 10 a.m.
