WALPOLE — The North Attleboro High baseball team defeated Walpole High 2-0 on Friday, getting a complete-game shutout from Jordan Paradis.
Paradis stifled the Rebels’ bats on just four hits. He struck out eight and walked two batters in the win.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
WALPOLE — The North Attleboro High baseball team defeated Walpole High 2-0 on Friday, getting a complete-game shutout from Jordan Paradis.
Paradis stifled the Rebels’ bats on just four hits. He struck out eight and walked two batters in the win.
The Rocketeers scored both of their runs in the sixth inning, getting a leadoff single from Paradis. After a string of walks, Gio Martello walked to drive in Paradis. Derek Maceda, who got on base by a walk, then scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
North Attleboro (4-3) hosts Franklin on Monday.
WRENTHAM — King Philip battled to the eighth inning, but came up short to Ashland.
Both sides were locked at 1-1 through three innings, and remained that way until the top of the eighth when Ashland broke the tie. The Warriors went hitless in the bottom half of the inning to drop the contest.
Cam Hasenfus pitched for the Warriors, striking out six batters. KP’s lone RBI came from a Matt Kelley hit that scored Tommy Martorano. King Philip (5-3) plays again on Monday at Milford.
Seekonk 2, Greater New Bedford 1SEEKONK — The unbeaten Warriors scored two early runs and made them stand up for the win.
Seekonk (8-8) had back-to-back singles from Kevin Crowe and Jaden Arruda in the first inning and were driven in by a David Souto two-run single. Souto made it to third base, but that was the closest Seekonk came to scoring again the rest of the way.
Seekonk’s Connor Flynn and Tyler Kropis both had doubles while Arruda had two hits. Declan Lush pitched a complete game, striking out four while allowing four hits and no walks on 85 pitches.
Seekonk (8-0) visits Fairhaven on Monday.