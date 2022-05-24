ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High baseball team pulled out a 3-2 nail-biter of a win over Attleboro High on Tuesday to cap off its regular season.
The Shamrocks pushed across the winning run in the top of the seventh to break a 2-all tie and then set down the Bombardiers in the bottom half of the inning to hang on.
Bishop Feehan scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
“We had to focus today,” Bishop Feehan coach Erik Evertson said. “We’ve had a couple of rough games in the last two, so this was a ‘focus game’ for us. We always have competitive games against Attleboro. We knew this was going to be a tough one and it certainly was.”
Sean Stephenson had two hits and an RBI in the win. Feehan had only six hits. Andrew Cook pitched five innings while George Sukatos pitched two for Feehan, limiting Attleboro to two hits.
“I think the story of the day was the pitching on both sides,” Everton said. “Sukatos got us out a couple of jams and he was able to clean it up. It was a very evenly matched game, ... a couple plays here and there were the difference.”
Bishop Feehan improved to 13-7 as it now awaits postseason seedings while Attleboro fell to 5-14.