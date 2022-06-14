BROCKTON — A nine-run first inning by top-seeded Milton High was all that it needed, but the Wildcats continued to pour it on in a 13-6 rout of No. 4 seed North Attleboro High at Campanelli Stadium to clinch a berth in the MIAA Division 2 baseball state tourney final on Tuesday.
Milton scored nine runs on seven hits in its first-inning outburst, striking first with a run-scoring triple in its second at-bat of the game and bringing 14 batters to the plate. North starting pitcher David Floyd was chased with Milton ahead 4-0, getting only one out and leaving two runners on for reliever Danny Curran.
A deficit was nothing North Attleboro hadn’t seen before, but a nine-run difference was a first. Still, North Attleboro coach Mike Hart felt that while Milton starting pitcher Brian Foley had good stuff, he thought the Rocketeers could get to the UMass-Lowell commit eventually.
“We’ve been down before, not nine, but we’ve been down before and we knew we could hit him,” Hart said. “They had been showing it all week in practice, just getting ready for him. Foley is a really good pitcher and kept us off-balance with the curve ball, but we had really good at-bats. Nine in the first is really tough to overcome, but we just had to chip away at it.”
Curran mitigated the damage, but by the time the first inning was over, it was already a game-ending hole for North. The Rocketeers started to chip away, getting an RBI single from David Floyd in the second and a two-run single from Jordan Parads in the third. North again struck in the fourth, scoring two with back-to-back run-scoring hits from Tyler Bannon and Derek Maceda, but by the end of four full innings Milton had reestablished its control of the game at 13-5.
Following its two-run inning, the North bats went quiet, with the only action coming off an RBI hit from Bannon to bring in pinch runner Austin Comery to make it 13-6 in the sixth inning.
A “nothing to lose” mentality was embodied by the Rocketeers entering the game, who were taking on the No. 1 Wildcats. Hart was proud of the fight his guys had the whole way in trying to battle back.
“That’s who they are,” Hart said. “That’s 100% who they are and I had no concerns about the errors and being down 9-0. They didn’t give up. It’s just who they are and it’s a testament to them. They’ve been in situations like this their whole high school careers. ... There’s no doubt they were going to fight through it.”
North went into its final at-bats with an approach of waiting for its pitch, trying to get left-handed reliever Thomas Mitchell to give them something to hit. A base hit never came as Danny Curran hit a hard-hit ball to third for the first out and Paradis rolled over to second for the second out.
With North Attleboro down to its final out, Dyan Harding singled through the third baseman and shortstop before David Floyd struck out looking to end the season for the Rocketeers.
North was led at the plate by Bannon, who had a double and a triple with two RBIs. Dylan Harding also had two hits. Paradis had one hit and two RBIs. Maceda and David Floyd each had a hit and drove in one.
The Rocketeers close the season with a Hockomock League Davenport Division title and a record of 18-6.
“This is one of the best seasons in North baseball history and they earned every single bit of it,” Hart said. “They came to practice, they play hard and got better as the season went on. Everybody contributes. That’s what gives us our success.”