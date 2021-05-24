STOUGHTON — Senior Dylan Quinn may have pitched his best baseball game in the uniform of the Foxboro High Warriors Monday.
Quinn twirled a two-hitter and notched 11 strikeouts in a masterpiece of a complete-game effort as the Warriors staked a 5-0 Hockomock League victory at Stoughton High.
Quinn threw 72 of his 106 pitches for strikes while issuing just two walks and retiring the Black Knights in order in three frames.
“He was throwing strikes and he was efficient,” Foxboro coach Derek Seuss said. “Dylan got a lot of swings and misses. He’s pitched well before (against Sharon) but this was the icing on the cake.”
Foxboro (3-5) gave Quinn a two-run cushion in the first inning when Tom Marcucella doubled and Ryan LeClair was hit by a pitch, with both scoring on a Sean O’Leary single.
Marcucella and O’Leary each had two hits for Foxboro, while LeClair collected two RBI as the Warriors added a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Foxboro hosts Stoughton Tuesday.
North Attleboro 3, Canton 1
CANTON — Senior righthander Dennis Colleran pitched a three-hitter struck out 13 as the Rocketeers held off the Bulldogs in the Hockomock League game. Colleran allowed just one run in the third inning to Canton.
North Attleboro scored a pair of runs in the seventh to reward Colleran’s complete game, as Tyler Bannon stroked a leadoff single, stole second and third base, and scored the winning run on a squeeze bunt by sophomore Aidan Conrad, appearing in his second game.
Jared Penta had a sacrifice fly for the third run. North Attleboro mustered three hits and had 12 strikeouts.
North (4-4) took the lead in the third inning when Aidan Weir reached base on a passed ball, stole second base and scored on a Penta single. The Rocketeers host Canton Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Seekonk 4
SEEKONK — The Falcons overcame a 4-1 deficit after three innings by rallying for four runs in the fifth inning as Jayden LaFleur smacking a three-run home run in the South Coast Conference win.
The Falcons (2-1) used four hits and a walk to score four runs and take a 6-4 lead.
Seekonk (1-2) had taken the lead in the first inning as Kevin Croe singled, advanced on a balk and scored on an Andrew Metivier base hit. The Warriors regained the lead at 2-1 in the second when Cam Copeland singled, stole second and scored on a Brenden Santos base hit.
Hendrix Pray and Lafleur (three RBI) each had two hits for the Falcons among their six. Cam Robitaille came on in relief, shutting out Seekonk in the sixth and seventh innings.
Seekonk visits Case Tuesday, while D-R travels to Bourne Wednesday.
Milford 8, King Philip 3
MILFORD — The Scarlet Hawks rallied with a four-run sixth inning to win the Hockomock League game. Warrior pitcher Tom Martarano limited Milford to just three hits through four innings.
Eli Reed and Martarano each had two hits among the the Warriors’ six hits. KP (3-5) entertains Milford Tuesday.
Hopkinton 5, Norton 2
HOPKINTON — The Lancers went scoreless through the final five innings of the Tri-Valley League game in losing to the Hillers. Hopkinton tallied twice in both the fifth and sixth innings to win.
Norton took the lead in the second inning as Matt Hill reached base on a bunt single and eventually scored on a Joe Fasolino sacrifice flyb. James Patridge drew a walk and scored on an Austin Nosky RBI single.
Norton (6-3), which was limited to six hits play Wednesday at Medfield.
