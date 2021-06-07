SEEKONK — Strong relief pitching by Gavin Roberts and Kevin Krowe enabled the Seekonk High baseball team to overtake Greater New Bedford Voke 12-8 Monday in a South Coast Conference game.
The Warriors overcame an 8-4 deficit in the fourth inning by scoring eight runs in the fifth inning. Matt Boutin stroked a two-run triple among Seekonk’s five hits in the frame.
The Warriors (4-2) had runners on base in all but one hit, totaling 13 hits in the contest. Boutin had three hits, while Cam Culpan had two hits and two RBI.
Roberts, a freshman, came on in the fifth inning and shut down Old Rochester. Krowe came on for the sixth and seventh frames, allowing just one hit over two scoreless innings.
Seekonk plays the second of four games this week Wednesday against Apponequet.
Dighton-Rehoboth 5, Old Rochester 1
REHOBOTH — Myles Mendoza slapped three hits and Jamieson Hughes hurled a complete game four-hitter as the Falcons beat the Bulldogs in the South Coast Conference game.
Hughes, a senior righthander, allowed only a second inning run and three walks, while striking out four. Notably, he initiated a double play in the second inning to erase the Bulldogs’ threat.
The Falcons gave Hughes a two-run first inning lead as Jayden Lafleur belted an RBI-triple, while Mendoza scored ahead of a Hendrix Pray sacrifice flyball.
Xavier Botelho had an RBI single in the third inning for the Falcons, while Caleb Newman walked and scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning. Jacob Rebello had two hits for D-R as well. The Falcons (6-2) visit Case Wednesday.
