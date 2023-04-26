WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High baseball team rode a combined mound effort from Max Robison and TJ Ahern to shut down Sharon High 6-2 on Wednesday.
Robison pitched three innings, allowed three hits with one earned run and six strikeouts for the Warriors while Ahern pitched four innings, keeping the Tigers hitless the rest of the way.
At the plate King Philip had two hits from Drew Herlin and two runs from Matt Kelley. Brendan Sancaj had a run, one hit and an RBI. Tommy Martorano, Rudy Gately and Robison each scored a run.
King Philip (7-3) hosts North Attleboro on Thursday.
Oliver Ames 6, North Attleboro 4
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Tigers struck for three runs in the third inning and added two in the fourth inning to get all the runs they needed.
North Attleboro answered with a three-run fourth to cut the deficit to 5-3, but could get no closer. The Rocketeers scored in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying run on second base but could not bring the runner home.
Derek Maceda pitched 5 1/3 innings in the loss with seven strikeouts and allowing two earned runs. North’s Kate Kelley went 2-for-4 and Chris Hanewich went 2-for-3 at the plate.
North Attleboro (4-5) visits King Philip on Thursday.
Dedham 3, Norton 1
DEDHAM — Norton was stifled in its loss as both teams had three hits, with all the runs scored in the seventh inning.
Aiden Gilbert had three hits and the lone RBI for the Lancers (1-6), who host Ashland on Friday.
Old Rochester Regional 5, Seekonk 4
SEEKONK — Seekonk suffered its second loss of the season after Old Rochester scored twice in the first first inning and added two more runs in the third inning for a 4-3 lead.
Tyler Kropis and David Souto each had two hits and RBIs for Seekonk.
Old Rochester added its decisive fifth run game in the fourth inning before Kropis scored after leading off the bottom of the seventh with a double, but that would be it for Seekonk.
Seekonk (8-2) hosts Apponequet on Monday.