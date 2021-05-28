REHOBOTH — Senior righthander Kam Robitaille scattered four hits on the mound for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High baseball team as the Falcons took an 11-1 victory over Apponequet Regional High in a South Coast Conference game Friday.
Robitaille allowed only a fifth-inning run and did not issue a walk.
The Falcons (4-1) totaled seven hits, but took the lead on a three-run double by Xavier Botelho in the second inning.
Caleb Newman belted a two-run single in the third inning and Colin McCarthy added a two-run single in the fifth inning. The Falcons have an 11:30 a.m. game at home Monday with Greater New Bedford Voke.
South Shore Christian 7, Tri-County 6 (8)
WEYMOUTH — The Cougars held one run leads in both the seventh and eighth innings, but fell in their non-league game. South Shore Christian used two hits in the bottom of the inning to score the tying and winning runs.
The Cougars (2-4) had taken the lead in the top of the eighth when Keith Albertinetti drew a walk, stole second base and scored on a passed ball. Tri-County mustered three hits, including an RBI triple by Steve Brown. The Cougars visit Blue Hills Tuesday.
Norwood 5, Norton 3
NORTON — The Mustangs tallied twice in the top half of the seventh inning to overtake the Lancers in their Tri-Valley League game.
