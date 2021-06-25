HOPKINTON — The miracles that had taken place at the plate in winning two postseason tourney games for the North Attleboro High baseball team ended Friday at Hopkinton High School.
The No. 5 seed Hillers scored seven runs in the first four innings while Hopkinton pitcher Conor Kelly blanked the Big Red through five innings as Hopkinton delivered a 7-2 victory in the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional semifinal game.
Kelly retired the first nine North Attleboro batters that he faced, in addition to a 1-2-3 frame in both the fifth and seventh innings. Through four innings, Kelly allowed just one hit, while not issuing a walk.
“We hit the ball well, we got some good swings, but they made plays in the field,” North Attleboro coach Michael Hart said. “For a No. 3 pitcher (Kelly), he was pretty good.”
Kelly, a righthander, tamed North on four hits without issuing a walk. He retired six batters on strikes.
The No. 8 seed Rocketeers (11-6) had made winning with a flair a staple during its first two Division 2 South games. North Attleboro twice overcame deficits to beat No. 9 seeded Oliver Ames 12-11 and against No. 1 seeded, previously unbeaten Nauset Regional in the quarterfinal round, the Rocketeers overcame a two-run deficit in the seventh inning and tallied eight times in the eighth inning for a 17-9 victory.
North used three of its four hits in the game to get on the scoreboard in the sixth inning. Justin Vecchiarelli reached base on an infield single with one out and Danny Curran followed with a double into right field.
Derek Maceda, with a ,400 batting average on the season, clubbed a two-run single into right field for the two runs.
The Hillers had relied on pitching and defense to win their first two games, allowing just two runs over 14 innings in beating No. 12 North Quincy 3-1 and No. 4 Dighton-Rehoboth 7-1.
Hopkinton used five hits and a walk to score five runs in the third inning to take control of its destiny.
Maceda came on in relief for North Attleboro, allowing four hits and two runs over four innings.
North didn’t have a baserunner until leadoff batter Jared Penta singled in the fourth inning. Without the aid of a walk or hit batsmen, creating scoring chances were scant for the Big Red.
“You have to give Hopkinton some credit, they’re a very disciplined team,” Hart said.
Members of the North Attleboro team will participate in the dedication of the Gary DiNardo Baseball Complex at the school Saturday. The dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., followed by a five-inning exhibition game against arch-rival Attleboro at 1 p.m.
