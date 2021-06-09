NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High baseball team secured no less than a share of the Davenport Division title in the Hockomock League by upstaging Sharon High for the second time in as many days at Community Field, scoring an 11-6 verdict over the Eagles Wednesday.
Aidan Conrad hammered four hits, including a leadoff solo homer to left field in the third inning, while every batter in the Rocketeer order reach base safely.
The Rocketeers completed the regular season at 9-5 overall, 8-2 in the Davenport Division. Oliver Ames stands at 7-2, but has a game Friday at Stoughton. If the Tigers prevail, North would gain a share of the title. If the Black Knights win, the Big Red would become champions outright.
The victory was the fourth straight for North, the fourth straight outing in which the Rocketeers have scored 10 runs or more.
“It’s that time of the season where the hitters are having better timing,” North coach Mike Hart said of the Rocketeers’ approaches at the plate. “Our guys have been working hard to simplify things. We’re trying to take it one pitch at a time.”
North used three hits and a trio of Sharon errors to score five second inning runs. Dennis Colleran belted a two-run single into left field and Ty Bannon laced a two-run single down the third base line in the surge.
North had runners on base in every frame but the first, having the leadoff batter on base in five of the next six frames.
Conrad’s blast created a 6-2 lead for the Big Red. Then in the fourth inning Dan Curran reached base on an error and scored on Derek Maceda base hit into center field.
Sharon made matters thorny for North by scoring a pair of unearned runs (one on a wild pitch) in the second inning, two more runs in the third inning on two hits, socking a solo homer in the sixth inning and having the tying run in the on-deck circle in the sixth inning.
Anthony Westcott came on in a relief pitching role for North with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and notched a strikeout and a popup to end the bid. But, Sharon loaded the bags again in the seventh inning before danger evaporated.
A trio of North pitchers combined to yield eight walks, allowing Sharon to have runners on base in every inning but the first and fourth.
Conrad provided power the plate and dandy defense too for North, retrieving a wild pitch and throwing to Joe Hartnett at the plate to cut down an Eagle runner for the second out of the fifth inning.
Conrad singled in the fourth inning with two outs, singled with one out in a three-run sixth inning and supplied a two-out RBI single in the seventh inning.
North added three more runs in the sixth inning with just two hits. Jared Penta led off with a double into center field and scored on a Maceda fielder’s choice. Gavin Wells drew a walk, Conrad singled into right field, then Colleran drew a bases loaded walk and Chris Bates lofted a run-producing sacrifice flyball.
“We’re trying to have good quality at-bats,” Hart added of the Big Red offense. “We weren’t having many of them earlier in the year, but now we’re being more patient.”
