NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior righthander Dennis Colleran pitched a two-hitter and notched 11 strikeouts to hurl North Attleboro High baseball team to an 8-0 victory over Stoughton High Tuesday in a Hockomock League game.
Colleran retired the Black Knights in order in the third and seventh innings, issuing just two walks as North improved to 3-3.
Dan Curran and Derek Maceda (two RBI) both belted two hits for the Rocketeers while Gavin Wells and Justin Vecchiarelli both drove in two runs.
North Attleboro took a one-run lead in the first inning as a Wells’ RBI single into center field scored Curran. The Rocketeers plated four runs in the fifth inning. Nik Kojoian and Brody Rosenberg were hit by pitches to start the sequence. Curran laced an RBI single, then both Maceda and Wells (RBI) drew walks. Vecchiarelli followed with a two-out, two-run single.
The Rocketeers travel to Attleboro Thursday to face the Bombardiers.
Oliver Ames 13, Foxboro 2
EASTON — Oliver Ames scored pairs of runs in each of the first three innings and then added seven more in the fourth inning in its Hockomock League win.
Foxboro leadoff batter Tom Marcucella stroked two of Foxboro’s five hits in the game.
The Warriors scored single runs in the third and fifth frames.
Foxboro starting pitcher Dylan Gordon allowed four hits and four walks over three innings.
Foxboro hosts Taunton Thursday.
Taunton 5, Mansfield 3
MANSFIELD — The Tigers plated a pair of first -inning runs, added three more runs in the second inning and held off the Hornets the rest of the way in the Hockomock League game.
Ben Mintz had two hits and two RBI for Mansfield (3-3). Anthony Sacchetti had an RBI single in the sixth inning for the Hornets.
Mansfield returns to action Thursday against Stoughton.
Franklin 13, King Philip 8
WRENTHAM — Nick Viscusi, Sean Legere and Matt DiFiore all stroked three hits, but King Philip was playing from behind the entire way of the Hockomock League game with Franklin.
The Panthers, who took a 10-0 win over the Warriors Monday, took control by scoring five runs in the fourth inning for an 11-4 lead.
Ryan Gately added two hits for King Philip, which tallied three runs in both the third and seventh innings.
The Warriors (2-4) host Sharon Thursday.
Westport 15, Tri-County 2
FRANKLIN — Westport used a seven-run second inning to take control of the Mayflower League game and hand the Cougars their first setback of the season.
The Cougars tallied both runs in the second inning with freshman Nathan McCurdy having an RBI single. A.J. Fusco supplied two hits for Tri-County (1-1).
The Cougars meet West Bridgewater Thursday.
