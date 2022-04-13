NORTH ATTLEBORO — Brody Rosenberg slugged a second inning grand slam to lead the North Attleboro High baseball team to a 7-4 Hockomock League win over Franklin High Wednesday.
After Rosenberg’s slam scored Danny Curran, Tyler Bannon and Christian Bates in the second, North added two more runs in the third inning on a run-scoring double by Tyler DeMattio. A wild pitch scored Derek Maceda as well.
Franklin socred four runs in the top of the seventh, but the Rocketeers held on to win.
Bannon pitched 6 1/3 innings with two hits allowed and six strikeouts to pick up the mound victory.
North Attleboro (5-0, 5-0) returns to the field on Tuesday, hosting Franklin.
King Philip 12, Sharon 2 (6)
WRENTHAM — Five runs in the first inning set the tone for King Philip in its win over Sharon.
The Warriors added another run in the second, two in the fourth and four in the sixth inning to earn the mercy-rule win in six innings.
Nick Viscusi pitched six inning with eight strikeouts. Matt Kelley, Shawn Legere and Ryan Gately each had two hits. Kelley scored three times while Gately, Matt DiFore and Brendan Weddleton each had two RBIs.
King Philip (4-0, 4-0) plays Sharon next Thursday.
Mansfield 7, Stoughton 6
MANSFIELD — The Hornets turned back a five-run seventh inning rally by the Black Knights for the Hockomock League win.
The Hornets went in front with two runs in the first inning, two in the third, one in the fifth and two more in the seventh inning.
James Gilleran pitched six innings, allowing no earned runs. Anthony Sacchetti had three singles, Conner Zukowski had two doubles, Matt DeShiro had three hits and three RBIs. Jimmy Gilleran had two RBIs.
Mansfield (1-2, 1-2) comes back on Thursday, hitting the road to play Milford.
Somerset Berkley 4, Seekonk 3
SOMERSET — Somerset Berkley used a run in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to rally past Seekonk.
The Warriors scored twice in the second and one in the third inning before Somerset Berkley started chipping away.
The Warriors left 14 runners on base, with nine in scoring position. Seekonk had nine hits, with Kevin Crowe going 3-for-4 with two stolen bases. Declan Lush pitched five innings, striking out four while allowing two hits.
Seekonk (0-4) plays on Monday at Wareham.
Dighton-Rehoboth 15, Wareham 5 (5)
DIGHTON — It took five innings for the Falcons to clinch their first win of the season in the mercy-rule shortened game.
D-R scored two runs in the first in first inning , three in the second, four in the third, three in the fifth and three in the fifth, rallying back after a four-run first inning from Wareha.
Mason Kulpa hit a two-run homer. Josh Rebello had three hits and an RBI and Caleb Newman had two hits with three RBIs. Hendrix Pray also added three RBIs in the win.
Dighton-Rehoboth (1-0) play Thursday at Bishop Feehan.
Dover-Sherborn 10, Norton 1
NORTON — The Lancers trailed 7-0 entering the sixth inning and were unable to cut the difference down in the last two frames as Kevin Marinilli went 2-for-2.
Norton (1-2) will hit the road for a game against King Philip on Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 2, St. Mary’s Lynn 1
ATTLEBORO — A two-run homer in the first inning set the tone for Bishop Feehan in its win over defending state champion St. Mary’s of Lynn.
The only two hits of the game for Feehan came in the first inning, with Ian Moser getting a two-out single. Sean Stephenson followed with a two-run homer, setting the tone early for Feehan.
St. Mary’s ace Aiven Cabral mowed down 14 batters while Shamrocks pitcher Blake Derry went the distance, allowing one unearned run with six strikeouts.
Bishop Feehan (3-1) hosts Dighton-Rehoboth on Thursday.