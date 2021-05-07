EASTON — The Mansfield High baseball team received a tremendous mound effort from junior righthander Anthony Sacchetti in topping Oliver Ames High 3-1 Friday in the season opener for both.
In notching his first varsity victory, Sacchetti went six innings, giving up no runs and just three hits, while collecting seven strikeouts and only one walk.
Jimmy Gilleran entered the game in the seventh inning and closed out the win for his first save.
An RBI single by Jack Colby, a sacrifice fly by second baseman Luke Urban, and a Sacchetti RBI groundout provided Mansfield with its runs, which were scored by Urban, Colby, and pinch runner Andrew Slaney.
Mansfield will play Monday at King Philip.
Dedham 5, Norton 1
NORTON — Dedham’s Dagen Darnell held Norton’s lineup to just four hits and one run over 6 2/3 innings, striking out 12 and walking one as the Marauders prevailed.
Nick Giovanello started for Norton and went four innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out six. Andrew Tetrault and Jack Nihill entered the game from the bullpen, throwing 1 2/3 innings and 1 1/3 innings, respectively.
James Partridge went 3-for-4 for the Lancers, and stole three bases.
Norton visits Bellingham on Monday.
Franklin 7, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — Franklin senior CJ Jette handcuffed the Warriors’ bats on just three hits through five innings, and struck out nine Warriors while walking just one for the Hockomock League win.
Franklin jumped out to a 4-0 lead after five innings. Foxboro got a run back in the sixth on a Jack Watts RBI, but the Panthers posted three more runs in the seventh to clinch the win.
Foxboro starter Sean Yoest took the loss despite giving up just one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts through four innings, but he struggled with his command, walking three with a pair of wild pitches.
Dylan Quinn pitched the final three innings for Foxboro and only gave up one earned run, but was charged with Franklin’s final four runs.
Foxboro hosts Sharon on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.