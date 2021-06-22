ROCHESTER — The strength of its South Coast Conference scheduled has given the Seekonk High baseball team a postseason advantage with the Warriors having won a pair of MIAA Division 4 South Sectional games.

Buoyed by a sterling pitching performance by freshman Declan Lush, the Warriors routed Old Colony Regional 14-3 Monday in a first-round game.

Seekonk (6-5) visits No. 4 Abington (10-3) in a quarterfinal game Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Lush scattered five hits over six innings, walking one batter to go with 11 strikeouts and four innings with multiple strikeouts.

Lush retired the Old Colony side in order in the second, third and fifth innings, while striking out the side in the first inning. He also had plenty of offensive support as Seekonk belted 16 hits, with Lush contributing a pair of hits.

Sophomore Jaden Arruda (4-for-5, three runs, two RBI), sophomore Kevin Crowe (three hits, three runs) and junior Cam Culpan (three hits) led Seekonk at the plate while freshman Jacob Lozowski added two hits.

The Warriors used three hits to score four first inning runs and smacked four hits to add three more runs in the fourth inning. In taking the lead in the first frame, singles by Arruda, Crowe, Culpan and Lush gave Seekonk the lead.

Lush added an RBI single in the fourth inning, while Lozowski had a two-run single and Gavin Roberts perfectly executed a run-producing squeeze bunt.

Braintree 14, Attleboro 4

BRAINTREE — The Bombardier bats again went quiet in their Division 1 South Sectional first-round loss Monday.

Braintree scored nine first inning runs and held a 12-0 lead after three innings. No. 22 seed Attleboro (5-11) had six hits, scoring pairs of runs in the third and fourth innings.

The Bombardiers had three hits for two runs in the fourth inning. Billy Saltmarsh singled and scored on a Chris Dame double.

Evan Houle followed with an RBI single.

