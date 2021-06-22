ROCHESTER -- The strength of its South Coast Conference schedule has certainly made a difference for the Seekonk High baseball team which has picked up a pair of post-season wins and find itself in Wednesday's quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 4 South competition.

Coach Joe DeMelo's Warriors rode a stirling pitching performance by freshman Declan Lush to take home a 14-3 victory from Old Colony Regional Monday.

The No. 12 seeded (among 24 teams) Warriors (6-5) visit No. 4 seeded Abington (10-3) for a 4 p.m first pitch.

Lush scattered five hits through six innings of work. Moreover, Lush walked just one batter and registered 11 strikeouts, having four innings with multiple strikeouts.

Lush presented Seekonk with an opportunity to win by retiring the Old Colony side in order in the second, third and fifth innings, striking out the side in the first inning.

Lush was well supported too as Seekonk smashed 16 hits. Sophomore Jaden Arruda (4-for-5, two RBI, three runs) and sophomore Cam Crowe (three hits, three runs scored) and Cam Culpan (three hits) factored prominently at the plate for the Warriors.

Braintree 14, Attleboro 4

BRAINTREE -- The upset plans by the Attleboro High Bombardiers went by the wayside in the very first inning of their MIAA Division 1 South Tournament game at Braintree Monday, surrendering nine first inning runs.

The No. 22 seeded Bombardiers (5-11) faced a 12-0 deficit in the third inning.

Once again the Bombardier bats were quiet, having just a half-dozen hits. AHS scored pairs of runs in the third and fourth innings.

AHS actually strung together three hits in the fourth inning to score twice. Billy Saltmarsh singled, then Chris Dame clubbed an RBI double and Evan Houle followed with an RBI single.

Jake Gorman, the Bombardier pitcher, got AHS out of a bases loaded jam in the fifth inning by initiating a double play.