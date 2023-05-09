DIGHTON — Kevin Crowe and Tyler Kropis had two hits apiece as the Seekonk High baseball team won its third in a row with a 6-2 South Coast Conference decision over Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High on Tuesday.
The Warriors broke a 1-all tie with four runs in the third inning before the two teams traded single runs in the fifth to close out the scoring.
Crowe and Krois also scored a run and drove in a run each. Kropis started on the mound for the Warriors, going 5 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts.
D-R had four hits with Charlie Roth hitting an RBI double and Lucas LeTourneau (two hits) doubling in a run.
Seekonk (11-2) visits Joseph Case on Friday while Dighton-Rehoboth (2-10) host Wareham.
St. Mary’s (Lynn) 6, Bishop Feehan 1
LYNN — Randen May had two hits for Feehan, which scored its lone run in the seventh inning. Bishop Feehan (7-7) hosts Archbishop Williams on Thursday.
Bristol Plymouth 13, Tri-County 6
RAYNHAM — The Cougars lost despite two doubles and two RBIs from Dylan Maw. Nathan McCurdy also had two hits and scored twice for Tri-County and Zach Lawrence had two RBIs.
Tri-County (3-9) visits Blue Hills on Thursday.