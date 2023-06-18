WORCESTER — It was a “Super K” kind of performance by Tyler Kropis, the sophomore southpaw pitcher for the MIAA Division 4 state champion Seekonk High baseball team.

The strong-armed Kropis took the bats right out of the hands of Abington High on Sunday at Polar Park, working a 98-pitch masterpiece as the Warriors rode the bus back home down Route 146 with their first state baseball championship with a dominating 5-0 verdict over the Green Wave.