WORCESTER — It was a “Super K” kind of performance by Tyler Kropis, the sophomore southpaw pitcher for the MIAA Division 4 state champion Seekonk High baseball team.
The strong-armed Kropis took the bats right out of the hands of Abington High on Sunday at Polar Park, working a 98-pitch masterpiece as the Warriors rode the bus back home down Route 146 with their first state baseball championship with a dominating 5-0 verdict over the Green Wave.
Kropis retired a dozen Abington batters on strikes, including seven straight in one stretch from the second to the fourth inning. The South Coast Conference MVP did not allow a hit until an Abington leadoff double in the fifth inning for the only time that a Green Wave leadoff batter reached base.
“I felt very confident in all my pitches, I’ve always been a pitcher my whole life,” said Kropis, who is in his second varsity season.
Kropis, who amassed 83 strikeouts this season heading into Sunday's finale, issued only one walk, on a 3-and-2 pitch with two outs in the first inning, but quickly atoned for that by picking off the Green Wave runner, teaming with first baseman Grayson Baldizar and shortstop Javy Borges.
“He’s the real deal,” Seekonk coach Joe DeMelo, said of Kropis, perhaps destined to join Kenny Ryan and Sean Smith among former Warrior pitching greats.
Meanwhille, the No. 3 seed Warriors (21-4) used an 11-hit attack, with seven batters reaching base safely and had men on base in every frame, to earn their seventh straight victory.
To reach their second straight MIAA Division 4 state final, the Warriors had stopped No. 30 seed Manchester-Essex 8-0 with 11 hits, No, 14 seed Tyngsboro 4-3 with 10 hits, No 11 seed Millbury 5-4 with nine hits and No. 2 seed Boston English 2-0 with six hits.
Against Abington, junior center fielder and leadoff batter Declan Lush had two hits, as did senior third baseman and No. 3 batter Jaden Arruda, senior outfielder Kevin Crowe and the No. 8 batter in the order, sophomore Johnny Payne.
The Warriors had the leadoff batter on base in the first, fourth and sixth innings, but stranded nine runners, with seven in scoring position, while having two runners picked off attempting to steal.
Kropis relied on his fastball, curve ball and slider to keep Abington off-balance as he notched the first outs of the fifth, third, fourth, sixth and seventh innings by strikeouts.
“I had good command of my pitches, everything that I was throwing, I felt confident with,” Kropis said. “I was never tired at all through the season. I was confident the whole game, right from the first inning. I had my breakfast (waffles) and I was ready to go. We worked so hard since last year to get here.”
The Warriors got on the scoreboard in the first inning where both Lush and Arruda drilled two-strike singles into right center field and left field, respectively. Kropis drew a walk on a full-count pitch and Crowe delivered an RBI single into left field.
Three innings later, Seekonk broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning, with Lush smashing a two-run single into center field on a two-strike pitch and Arruda following with a first-pitch two-run double into left-center.
“We had confidence ever since getting to this game last year (a 2-0 loss to Manchester-Essex),” said Crowe, Seekonk's senior captain and right fielder. “Riding up on the bus, we were talking about working the count against their pitcher, being confident at the plate, we were going to hop on him.
The Warriors did just that against Abington junior lefthander John Sellon, who they tagged for 11 hits in his four innings of work.
Abington (16-8) entered the postseason as the No. 12 seed, but other than its leadoff double in the fifth inning, the Green Wave did not have another runner in scoring position.
In addition to one strikeout after another by Kropis, he also induced four groundouts and four flyouts, including a sensational leaping stab of a line drive by Arruda at third base for the final out of the fourth inning.
Kropis took care of the rest, retiring the Abington side in the second, third and fourth innings. He yielded a two-out single in the sixth inning and a one-out single in the seventh inning.
“Everything he (Kropis) had, he threw,” DeMelo said. “You could see the whole bus ride (to the game), he was a little nervous, I was worried, but he’s a competitor. He kept them off-balance,”
Seekonk asserted itself at the plate in the fourth inning to stake its five-run lead. Borges hammered a leadoff, first pitch single up the middle. Payne followed with a single into right field and Jacob Lozowski drew a base on balls on a 3-and-2 pitch.
Lush delivered two runs across the plate with his second hit. Connor Flynn beat out an infield single and Arruda hammered his second hit, producing two more runs.
“In that first inning, I was a little concerned because we an opportunity to score a couple at least,” DeMelo said of leaving the bases loaded. “But that’s a great team right there. It’s a resilient bunch, they never give up.”
Seekonk had a runner picked off in the second inning trying to steal second base and another at third base in the fourth inning.
“These kids haven’t stopped having confidence, they’ve been called underdogs all year long," DeMelo said. “One of the best things about last year — losing is not a great thing — but we knew that we had the team to come back. That bus ride back last year, they were all screaming we were going to be back next year. And here we are, we lose only two seniors and, hopefully, they scream on the bus all the way back, 'We’re going to be back next year.' ”