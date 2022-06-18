LOWELL -- Manchester Essex baseball took home the MIAA Division 4 state title Saturday afternoon, beating No. 7 Seekonk in a 2-0 final at UMass Lowell's LeLeacheur Field.
Seekonk and Manchester Essex held the game even early on, wither neither side budging on the mound as ME's Vaughn O'Leary and Seekonk's Jaden Arruda battled.
Kevin Crowe earned the first hit for the Warriors in the fourth inning but was stranded on third to end the inning, leaving the game scoreless entering the bottom half.
Manchester Essex capitalized on the missed opportunity by scoring two runs, getting a two-RBI single from Henry Otterbain to get his team out ahead.
Neither side scored the rest of the way. Tyler Kropis had a single in the fifth, but was unable to get around as he was stranded on base. O'Leary held Seekonk to two hits, striking out 13 Warrior batters.