NEW BEDFORD — It was a walkoff win for the Greater New Bedford Regional baseball team on Tuesday, winning 2-0 in nine innings over Seekonk.
A two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth was the decider.
“We probably faced the best pitcher we’ve faced all year long,” Seekonk head coach Joe Demelo said. “We had three hits on the day. ... The bright side is Declan Lush pitched seven innings. That was a positive for us because he hasn’t been going long because of his elbow injury.”
Lush went seven, striking out nine with four hits allowed.
“He was fantastic today. He had six innings going 1-2-3,” Demelo said. “We’ve got to keep it rolling, lately pitching-wise we’ve been pretty decent.”
Tallying hits for Seekonk were Jaden Arruda, Kevin Crowe and Connor Flynn.
The loss moves Seekonk to 7-9. The Warriors play on Thursday at Fairhaven.