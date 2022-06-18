LOWELL — Manchester Essex High pitcher Vaughn O’Leary carried the Hornets to their second MIAA Division 4 state title in three seasons Saturday afternoon, beating No. 7 seed Seekonk High 2-0 at UMass Lowell’s LeLacheur Field.
Seekonk and Manchester Essex held the game even early on, with neither side budging on the mound as O’Leary and Seekonk’s Jaden Arruda battled pitch for pitch.
Kevin Crowe notched the first hit for the Warriors in the fourth inning, but was stranded at third base to end the inning, leaving the game scoreless entering the bottom of the fourth.
The fifth-seeded Hornets capitalized on the missed opportunity by scoring twice in the fourth, getting a two-RBI single from Henry Otterbain for the only two runs of the day.
It was all O’Leary from there as the left-hander held Seekonk to two hits, striking out 13 Warriors and setting down the final eight batters he faced after fanning 16 in a quarterfinal no-hitter to beat Leicester.
Seekonk’s Tyler Kropis had a single in the fifth, but was unable to get around as he was stranded by O’Leary.