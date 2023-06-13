LOWELL -- The Seekonk High baseball team knew that it had to be near-flawless in its MIAA Division 4 state semifinal game against unbeaten Boston English High if the Warriors were to reach their second straight state final.

And Seekonk was just that Tuesday night at LeLacheur Park, outlasting second-seeded Boston English 2-0 in eight innings for another shot at a state crown.

