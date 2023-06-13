LOWELL -- The Seekonk High baseball team knew that it had to be near-flawless in its MIAA Division 4 state semifinal game against unbeaten Boston English High if the Warriors were to reach their second straight state final.
And Seekonk was just that Tuesday night at LeLacheur Park, outlasting second-seeded Boston English 2-0 in eight innings for another shot at a state crown.
"That was our whole thing, we had to be perfect, and we were," Seekonk head coach Joe Demelo said. "We were perfect offensively and defensively. That's an unbelievable team we played."
It was the "perfect" ending to a long day — and night — for the No. 3 seed Warriors, who had to make the 1 1/2-hour bus trek up to Lowell, then had their 7 p.m. start pushed back another 1 1/2 hours when Abington and Northbridge went 14 innings in the earlier state semifinal in Lowell before the Green Wave took a 5-1 win to punch its ticket to the state final.
Once Seekonk and Boston English finally took the field, it quickly turned into a premier pitchers' duel of shutout ball for seven innings as senior Jaden Arruda and junior Declan Lush combined on the Seekonk mound for a one-hitter to hand Boston English its first loss of the season after 23 straight wins.
The Warriors finally broke through in the eighth against Boston English ace Nanfer Duarte on an RBI single to center from Connor Flynn, breaking the scoreless deadlock, followed by a Tyler Kropis sacrifice fly to score Flynn and add extra insurance entering the bottom of the eighth. The Warriors started the inning with a walk, then stole second and had an infield hit.
Lush closed out the game in the bottom of the eighth for the win after taking over where Arruda had left off in the seventh. Arruda was masterful in the performance, holding Boston English hitless until the sixth inning. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth to the keep the game scoreless going into the seventh, turning the ball over to Lush, who held Boston English hitless in two innings
Arruda pitched six innings, allowing one hit with two walks and 10 strikeouts. Demelo lauded Arruda's bounce-back showing and praised Lush's ability to close it out.
"(Arruda's) last start didn't go the way we wanted, but today he was outstanding," Demelo said. "(Lush) is always the strongest guy out of our bullpen, throws strikes and a heavy ball. Jaden probably had another five or six pitches, another batter, but we like going in with Declan in a clean inning and he performed well."
Seekonk had a chance to do damage earlier in the game, loading the bases in the third inning with hits from Johnny Payne and Flynn and a walk to Arruda, but was unable to cash in.
The Warriors also had a pair of runners thrown out at home in the seventh and eighth innings. Demelo said that the Warriors needed to be aggressive in their scoring opportunities given the flow of the game.
"We had our chances," Demelo said. "We had to take chances because nothing was happening."
Next for Seekonk is No. 12 Abington at Polar Park in Worcester, with the date and time of the state final still to be determined.
Despite being the seeding favorite on paper entering the game, Demelo reiterated the underdog mentality that Seekonk thrives on following the win.
"At the end of the game, we keep reminding them we're underdogs, everywhere we go," he said. "We're little, tiny Seekonk, and he we are again. We thrive on that."
