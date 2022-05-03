SEEKONK — The Seekonk High baseball team upended Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High on Tuesday, earning a 6-4 win at home.
Seekonk scored a run in the second and third, and added four in the fifth to round out its scoring in the win. D-R added three in the first and one in the fifth.
A Myles Mendoza double, a Hendrix Pray single, a Caleb Newman RBI single, a Mason Kulpa RBI double and an RBI sac fly from Ben Miller moved the line for D-R in the first. Mendoza and Pray had two hits for D-R.
“We had plenty of chances,” Dighton-Rehoboth coach Bill Cuthbertson said.
The Falcons’ David Souto went 3-for-3 and Tyler Korpis went 2-for-3. Souto pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out two while allowing five hits in the win. Jack Lasalle also pitched two innings, allowing one hit.
“We look like one of those teams where you can never tell, but our bats are coming alive a little better and we our pitching seems to be good,” Seekonk head coach Joe Demelo said. “(Dighton-Rehoboth) is a good team to go against and come up with a win, but it’s only as good as your next game.”
D-R (6-4) will play again on Thursday, hosting Somerset Berkley. Seekonk (5-6) plays on Friday, visiting Bourne.