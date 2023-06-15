SEEKONK — Don’t ask Joe DeMelo how his Seekonk High Warriors do it — they just do it.
“It’s a resilient bunch, they never give up,” DeMelo said before practice Thursday as the Warriors spent the afternoon preparing for Saturday’s 3 p.m. MIAA Division 4 state tournament title game against Abington High at Polar Park in Worcester.
“They have confidence in their abilities — it’s never the coach,” said DeMelo, who is in his 13th season as Seekonk High’s head coach of his young roster, which includes just four seniors — only two of whom are starters.” It’s a good group of young guys.”
The third-seeded Warriors had come from behind to win several times during the regular season, and have continued their late-game dramatics in the postseason as well, beating Tyngsboro 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning in the second round of the tournament.
The Warriors then staged another miraculous recovery in the quarterfinals, rallying in the bottom of the seventh inning again to beat No. 11 seed Millbury 5-4.
Most recently, the Warriors rallied in extra innings at Lowell on Monday night breaking a scoreless tie with previously unbeaten, No. 2 seed Boston English by pushing across a pair of runs in the top of the eighth for a 2-0 win.
Seekonk will be looking for more drama Saturday afternoon when it faces No. 12 seed Abington for the state title.
The Warriors (20-4) have won six straight games since dropping a 1-0 decision to South Coast Conference arch-rival Dighton-Rehoboth.
Seekonk has gone 7-3 this season in games decided by one run, reaching the Division 4 title tilt for a second successive season.
The Warriors fell 2-0 to Manchester Essex in the 2022 Division 4 championship game, but will be looking for a different ending this time around against the Green Wave.
The thread for the Warriors’ success just might have been woven through Southern Connecticut State College with the addition of Will Meade as Seekonk High’s volunteer pitching coach.
Meade, a Nutmeg State native who began his collegiate career as a pitcher at Stonehill College, has worked wonders with Warrior southpaw Tyler Kropis.
“He could be the real deal,” DeMelo said of the Warriors’ potential star sophomore. “Will has done a phenomenal job with our pitching staff.”
Jaden Arruda pitched for Seekonk against Boston English, shutting down a veteran-laden, heavy hitting order with a one-hitter through six innings and 10 strikeouts.
“His best start that I’ve ever seen against a very impressive team,” DeMelo said.
Kropis sports a 6-1 record this season with a .098 ERA over 57 innings while Arruda is 3-2 with a .060 ERA and junior Declan Lush is 2-1 with a .050 ERA.
The Warriors’ team ERA checks in at 1.16 with a supportive defense.
“That’s how we were able to beat English,” DeMelo said. “The whole week, we were preaching about playing perfect and giving ourselves a chance if we didn’t make many errors. We couldn’t give them second chances.”
Arruda, at third base, and right fielder Kevin Crowe are the two lone seniors in the starting lineup.
One of the surprise finds of the season has been freshman shortstop Javier Borges.
In addition to Meade, DeMelo has a veteran coaching staff with Nate Charette, Ryan Eaton, John Burns and Paul Sabatini that has been instrumental in making the roster transition smooth from year to year.
Abington (16-8) has marched through the postseason by beating No. 21 seed Mashpee (6-1), No. 28 Math and Science Academy (15-2), No. 13 Amesbury (3-2) and No. 9 Northbridge (5-1).
“This is a bunch of talented kids,” DeMelo said of his roster. “Obviously with Jaden (Arruda) and Crowe, the two elders on the team. That other group is all sophomores. Declan (Lush) is the only junior who plays every day and having Kropis on the mound, he just keeps getting better and better.”
Having appeared in the Division 4 championship game a year ago, where they were shut out and lost by a marginal margin has left the returning Warriors with an urgency for another shot at a state championship.
“They got a taste of what it was like last year, they want it more this year,” DeMelo said. “It’s not easy to win, it’s a lot of work. We were a little disappointed at the end, so their whole goal from day No. 1 was, are we going to go back?
“There’s not many teams out there left. They’ve done a great job. If we play perfect there’s no one who can beat us.”