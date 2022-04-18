SEEKONK — It only took five innings for the Seekonk High boys baseball team to come away with its first win of the season in a 15-0 blowout of Wareham High Monday, winning in a mercy-rule shortened game.
A 10-run first inning gave the Warriors all the runs they needed while Seekonk’s Jack Lasalle pitched two innings, striking out two, and Gavin Roberts had a scoreless appearance.
By the third inning, all the Warriors’ starters were pulled and subs were put in for varsity time. Substitutes scored a run in the third and two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to complete the day.
Matt Boutin went 2-for-3 with two doubles. Connor Flynn was one of several Warriors who got their first varsity hits, finishing the day 3-for-4 with an RBI. Cullen Stietz had two RBIs and Tyler Kopis (first varsity hits) went 2-for-4 with two doubles.
“Everybody was hitting. We had 15 hits, all in the first inning, “ Seekonk head coach Joe Demelo said. “Watching them come alive, it was very impressive. It’s contagious. The first guy led off with a double and it just kept going. We had four or five freshmen get their first varsity hit of the year.”
Dighton-Rehoboth 5, Fairhaven 2
DIGHTON — A complete game on the mound from Sam Watts helped the Falcons seal their South Coast Conference win.
Watts struck out six and walked one, allowing five hits and an earned run.
D-R had two runs in the first, one in the third and two in the sixth inning as Hendrix Pray and Caleb Newman had two hits apiece. The only RBI of the day for D-R was a Myles Mendoza single.
D-R (1-4) returns to action Thursday, taking on Diman Regional at home at 3 p.m.
Bishop Feehan 11, Attleboro 1 (5)
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks’ Andrew Cook got all but one out in his mound win, holding the Bombardiers to only three hits in the mercy rule-shortened game.
Feehan scored twice in the first and followed with a a five-run second inning. The Shamrocks completed the mercy-rule win with a run in the third and three more in the fifth. The Shamrocks collected eight hits, with Sean Stephenson and Casey Hanewich each belting triples.
Attleboro had two hits and a run scored from Christian Dame as the hosts left 11 on base.
Feehan (5-1) hosts Needham on Wednesday. Attleboro (2-4, 2-3) visits Taunton on Friday at 11 a.m.
West Bridgewater 14- Tri-County 3
WEST BRIDGEWATER — Billy Bedard, Nathan Burdett and Anthony Lum notched hits and each scored a run in the Cougars’ loss.
Tri-County (0-3) plays Old Colony Regional on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.