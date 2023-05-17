SEEKONK — The Seekonk High baseball team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to overtake Diman Vocational, 3-2 on Wednesday.

After tallying only one hit through the first five innings, the Warriors (14-2) got a leadoff walk to Connor Flynn in the sixth before Kevin Crowe was hit by a pitch. With two on and one out, Tyler Kropis tied the game at 2-all by lacing a bases-clearing triple. Garyson Baldizar stepped to the plate one out later and hit a double to drive in Kropis for the go-ahead run.