SEEKONK — The Seekonk High baseball team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to overtake Diman Vocational, 3-2 on Wednesday.
After tallying only one hit through the first five innings, the Warriors (14-2) got a leadoff walk to Connor Flynn in the sixth before Kevin Crowe was hit by a pitch. With two on and one out, Tyler Kropis tied the game at 2-all by lacing a bases-clearing triple. Garyson Baldizar stepped to the plate one out later and hit a double to drive in Kropis for the go-ahead run.
Diman threatened in the top of the seventh inning, loading the bases with one out, but Crowe buckled down to earn the save by getting a pop-out to right field and a strikeout looking to end the game.
Manny Soares earned the mound win for Seekonk, throwing two innings with two strikeouts and two earned runs. Kropis was the only Warrior with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Seekonk visits Somerset Berkley on Thursday.
Tri-County 7, West Bridgewater 5
FRANKLIN --Anthony Lum’s two-run double in the sixth inning was the difference for the Cougars.
Nate McCurdy had two hits and an RBI for Tri-County while Dylan Maw earned the winning decision with his complete game. Maw also had an RBI.
Tri-County (5-10) visits Norfolk Agricultural on Thursday.
Norton 10, Dover-Sherborn 7
NORTON — The Lancers had 13 hits and walked three times, taking an 8-3 lead after four innings and then hanging on.
Norton scored one run in the first, two in the second, five runs in third and two more in the fourth. Dover-Sherborn scored twice in the third inning and added four in the fifth.
Joshua Laliberte had three hits and scored two runs to lead the Lancers at the plate. Alec Rich had two hits, one being a triple, two runs and three RBIs. Owen Musto pitched four innings for Norton to earn the win.
Norton (5-11), winners of four of its last five, hosts Millis on Friday.