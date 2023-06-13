LOWELL -- In an after dark pitcher's duel at LeLacheur Park in Lowell, the No. 3 Seekonk High baseball team and No. 2 English High battled it out to a 2-0 final in the MIAA Division 4 Final 4, booking Seekonk's spot in the state final for the second straight year.
Seekonk took the lead in the eighth inning on an RBI single to center from Connor Flynn, breaking the tie, and a Tyler Kropis sacrifice fly to score Flynn added insurance entering the bottom of the eighth. The Warriors started the inning with a walk, then stole second and had an infield hit.
Declan Lush closed out the game in extras for the winning decision after taking over where Jaden Arruda left off in the seventh. Arruda was masterful in the performance, holding English High hitless until the sixth inning. He escaped a bases loaded jam in the sixth to the keep the game scoreless entering the seventh, and turned the ball over to Declan Lush, who held English High hitless in two innings.
Entering the game, Seekonk head coach Joe Demelo said they had to play perfect, and the Warriors were as close to perfect as possible in the winning effort.
"That was our whole thing, we had to be perfect, and we were. We were perfect offensively, defensively," Demelo said. "That's an unbelievable team we played."
Arruda pitched six innings, allowing the hit with two walks and 10 punch outs. With confidence high in Arruda, Demelo lauded Arruda's bounce back showing and praised Lush's ability to close it out.
"(Arruda's) last start didn't go the way we wanted, but today he was outstanding," Demelo said. "(Lush) is always the strongest guy out of our bullpen, throws strikes and a heavy ball. Jaden probably had another five or six pitches, another batter, but we like going in with Declan in a clean inning and he performed well."
Seekonk had a chance to do damage earlier in the game, loading the bases in the third inning with hits from Johnny Payne and Connor Flynn and a walk to Arruda, but Seekonk was unable to bring anyone across. The Warriors had two runners thrown out at home as well, which Demelo attributed it to a need to be aggressive given the flow of the game.
"We had our chances," Demelo said. "We had to take chances because nothing was happening."
Next for Seekonk is No. 12 Abington at Polar Park in Worcester for the Division 4 State Final. The date and time is to be determined for the game.
Despite being the three seed, and possibly a favorite on paper entering the game, Demelo reiterated the underdog mentality that Seekonk thrives on following the win.
"At the end of the game, we keep reminding them we're underdogs, everywhere we go. We're little, tiny Seekonk, and he we are again. We thrive on that," Demelo said.
