LOWELL -- In an after dark pitcher's duel at LeLacheur Park in Lowell, the No. 3 Seekonk High baseball team and No. 2 English High battled it out to a 2-0 final in the MIAA Division 4 Final 4, booking Seekonk's spot in the state final for the second straight year.

Seekonk took the lead in the eighth inning on an RBI single to center from Connor Flynn, breaking the tie, and a Tyler Kropis sacrifice fly to score Flynn added insurance entering the bottom of the eighth. The Warriors started the inning with a walk, then stole second and had an infield hit.

