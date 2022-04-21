SEEKONK — Despite scoring early, the Seekonk High baseball team was unable to pull out some late magic in a 7-5 loss to Diman Voke Regional High on Thursday.
While Seekonk coach Joe Demelo said it was nice to see the Warriors swing well in the early innings, he noted there are still noticeable problems with the lineup. The Warriors went down in order twice in later innings, leaving seven runners on over six innings.
“It was great to watch the kids do that, but we’re not taking good swings,” Demelo said. “We’re not understanding where the situation of the game is. Our relief pitched great, but we’ve got to be better. As a team, all around, we’ve got to be better.”
A three-run first inning by Diman set the tone, with the Bengals capitalizing on hard-hit balls into an outfield with no fence and soft contact finding the gap between infielders and outfielders.
Before Seekonk knew it, Declan Lush had been tagged for three runs as the Warriors awaited their chance to bat.
Seekonk (1-5) responded in kind, scoring four in the bottom half to take a 4-3 lead into the second inning. Connor Flynn drew a one-out walk followed by an error on a Kevin Crowe hit to score Flynn.
An error at first base then allowed Crowe to score, putting Cullen Steitz on base with Seekonk down 3-2. Another error, this time by the shortstop, scored Jaden Aruda to tie the game. Seekonk then took its only lead with a two-out single to left center by Cam Culpan, scoring Declan Lush.
From there, the bats for Seekonk fell silent, getting only two hits over the final six innings. One of those hits, a fourth-inning double by Tyler Kropis, led to Kropis scoring later in the inning to cut the difference to 7-5.
Demelo said his team’s struggles were not from a lack of effort or reps in practice, but to the mental part of the game. At times, the Warriors made late adjustments in the field for defensive positioning, with coaches needing to aid them. Seekonk’s batters also had trouble creating an approach at the plate.
“It’s mental,” Demnelo said. “It’s not the reps, it’s not the understanding. It’s lack of focus. I don’t know if it’s because of so many young kids. It’s just frustrating they can’t seem to be putting it together.”
The Warriors had Gavin Roberts and Jack Lasalle work in relief over the final six innings, with Lasalle holding Diman scoreless the final three. Lasalle struck out one while Roberts struck out three.
Seekonk returns to action on Friday, hitting the road for an 11 a.m. game at Joseph Case.