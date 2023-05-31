The MIAA released its state tourney baseball brackets on Wednesday, finalizing speculation over where area teams will begin their quests to a state championship.
In Division 1, No. 29 Attleboro (9-11) has earned a preliminary-round home game against No. 36 Doherty Memorial Thursday at 4:45 p.m. The winner of that game faces No. 4 Central Catholic in the first round.
Third-seeded King Philip (13-7) highlights area Division 2, and will host the winner of No. 30 Canton vs. No. 35 Agwam on Monday at 3:45 p.m.. Also in Division 2, No. 15 Mansfield (14-8), will host No. 18 Westboro Monday at 4:45 p.m., and No. 19 North Attleboro (7-13) will visit No. 14 Duxbury on Monday at 3:45 p.m. as well.
Foxboro enters the postseason as the No. 6 seed in Division 3, hosting the winner of No. 27 Arlington Catholic/No. 38 Watertown at a date and time TBD. Dighton-Rehoboth also qualified for the state tourney as the No. 30 seed in Division 3 and will host a preliminary-round game against No. 35 Greater Nowell Tech Saturday at noon.
In Division 4, No. 4 seed Seekonk awaits the winner of No. 30 Manchester Essex vs. No. 35 New Mission. The date and time of the Warriors’ game remains to be determined.
The state championship final will be held at Polar Park in Worcester on June 16-17.
No. 29 Attleboro vs. No. 36 Doherty Memorial, 4:45
No. 3 King Philip vs. No. 30 Canton or No. 35 Agwam, 3:45
No. 15 Mansfield vs. No. 18 Westboro, 4:45
No. 19 North Attleboro at No. 14 Duxbury, 4 p.m.
No. 30 Dighton-Rehoboth vs. No. 35 Greater Lowell Tech, noon
No. 6 Foxboro vs. No. 27 Arlington Catholic or No. 38 Watertown, TBD
No. 4 Seekonk vs. No. 30 Manchester Essex or No. 35 New Mission, TBD