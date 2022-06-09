DIGHTON — A seven-run first inning by the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High baseball team gave the Falcons a lead they never surrendered in their MIAA Division 3 15-6 win over No. 27 North Reading on Thursday.
D-R advances to the quarterfinals and will play the winner of Friday’s game between No. 14 Arlington Catholic-No. 30 Pittsfield.
The No. 11 Falcons allowed a run in the top of the first, but reeled in North Reading with a go-ahead three-run homer by Mason Kulpa in the bottom half of the inning . Josh Rebelo followed later in the inning with a two-run triple with an RBI single from Jake Suprenard making it 7-1 after a 40-minute first inning.
North Reading answered with a two-run double off the bat of Zach Rosatone in the third, but D-R got one back in the bottom half off the bat of Suprenard, making it 8-3.
The Falcons added two more runs in the fourth on a two-run Rebello single to make it 10-3. D-R added five more runs across the last three innings while North Reading only got three, leading to the final score.
“When you get this deep into the playoffs and you play a team like North Reading, you’re just hoping to compete,” D-R coach Bill Cuthbertson said. “Historically they’ve got a great program with a long history of success in the tournament and regular season. ... They’ve been a great program for a long time. Never in my wildest imagination did I think we’d score 15 runs today. That was a pleasant surprise.”
D-R was led by Caleb Newman and Rebello with three hits each. Tyler Kinburg, Ben Miller and Suprenard added two hits each for the Falcons. Starting pitcher Jaden LaFleur pitched into the fifth inning to earn the win decision.
“Jaden LaFleur did very well to hang in there,” Cuthbertson said. “He didn’t have his best stuff, control issues, but he really competed. When he left the game after five innings, he had only given up three runs and pitched out of trouble seemingly every inning.”