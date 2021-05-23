ATTLEBORO — Mike Hutchins and the Bishop Feehan High baseball team deserved a better fate at Beach Field.
The St. Lawrence University-bound Hutchins, a senior righthanded pitcher, notched 11 strikeouts through six innings and allowed only leadoff batters to reach base, but the previously unbeaten Shamrocks suffered a 3-1 loss to St. Mary’s of Lynn Saturday in the Catholic Central League game.
Hutchins and the Shamrocks were one-upped by Spartan junior righthander Avery Cabral, who retired 14 Shamrock batters on strikes and issued just one walk, that with two outs in the sixth inning.
The hard-throwing (90 mph) Cabral notched at least one strikeout in every inning, taking three K’s in both the first and fifth innings.
In making his fourth start of the season (on the heels of a nine-inning, 13-strikeout, single-run outing against Austin Prep) and gaining his second win of the season, “not only is he a phenomenal player, he’s a phenomenal kid,” St. Mary’s coach Derek Dana said in praise of Cabral.
The Shamrocks had the leadoff batter on base just twice, in the third and fourth innings. St. Mary’s catcher Colby Magliozzi threw out would-be Shamrock base-stealers at second in the third and fourth innings, while Cabral stranded two Shamrocks in scoring position.
The Shamrocks had runners on base in all but the second, fifth and seventh innings and tied the score with their lone run in the third inning.
“He’s (Cabral) good and that was a good baseball game,” Bishop Feehan coach Erik Everton said of the strategies involved in trying to create offense. “He kept the ball down, didn’t walk batters, but our guy (Hutchins) pitched a good game too.”
In the third frame for Bishop Feehan, senior catcher Adam Walker laced a leadoff single into center field. Pinch-runner Zach Stephenson advanced on a wild pitch and scored the tying run on a two-out, two-strike single into center field off of the bat of Kevin Barrera.
The Shamrocks had threatened to score in the first inning off of Cabral as Brenden Flaven socked a two-out triple to center field. However, Cabral then retired the Shamrocks’ cleanup batter on strikes to end the frame.
“What we did wrong was that we didn’t focus enough at the plate,” Everton said of the non-contact outs. “We lost a little focus up there.”
Barrera singled with two outs in the third inning and Flaven stroked the second of his three hits in the game, a leadoff single in the fourth inning.
The Shamrocks only other threat came in the sixth inning when Cabral issued his lone free pass to first base to Barrera with two outs. Flaven followed with his third hit, a single into left field, but Cabral induced an infield popup for the final out.
St. Mary’s took the lead as its first four batters in the game all reached base (two hit batsmen, two singles). Then the Spartans broke the 1-1 tie with a pair of fourth-inning runs on three of the five hits that Hutchins allowed, both arriving across the plate with two outs — an RBI single by the No. 9 batter Jason Donahue and an RBI double off the bat of Cabral, the leadoff hitter.
Hutchins stranded Spartan runners at third base in the first and sixth innings. With the bags jammed in the first frame, Hutchins struck out three straight St. Mary’s batters. In the sixth with a runner at third, Hutchins fielded a ground ball for the final out.
Hutchins, in his 110-pitch six innings of work, allowed leadoff Spartan batters on base in just the first and sixth innings and had at least one strikeout in every frame. Another prospective St. Lawrence student-athlete, John Igoe, pitched a hitless seventh inning
Bishop Fenwick 8, Bishop Feehan 1
PEABODY — The Shamrocks suffered their second loss in as many days in bowing in the Catholic Central League game Sunday. Bishop Fenwick took the lead with a four-run third inning and then added pairs of runs in the fifth and sixth frames.
The Shamrocks (8-2) were limited to one hit, a third-inning single by Justin Neidel and one run, in the seventh inning.
In the final frame, both Tyler Ahmed and Sean Stephenson drew walks, while Adam Walker drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the run.
The Shamrocks had runners on base in all but the fifth inning. Bishop Feehan next meets Austin Prep Wednesday.
Seekonk 3, Wareham 1
SEEKONK — Freshman Declan Lush pitched a no-hitter through four shutout innings in paving the way for Seekonk to beat the Vikings Saturday for its first South Coast Conference win of the season.
Lush struck out four Viking batters during his mound duty, then Brenden Santos, Aaron McDonough and Jayden Arruda all pitched in relief to secure the win. Wareham scored its lone run in the seventh inning, with Arruda extricating Seekonk out of a jam with Viking runners at first and third base with a strikeout to end the game.
Seekonk mustered merely three hits, all for extra bases in the game, with Kevin Krowe socking a solo homer to right field in the fifth inning.
The Warriors took the lead in the third inning as Gavin Roberts drew a walk and scored on a Lush double. A passed ball scored the second run. Seekonk will next meet archrival Dighton-Rehoboth Monday.
