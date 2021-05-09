COHASSET — Mike Hutchins and Brendan Flavin each socked three hits as the Bishop Feehan High baseball team crushed Cohasset 12-1 Saturday in a five-inning non-league game.
Justin Neidel, Kevin Barrera and Matt Linehan each contributed two hits to Bishop Feehan’s 14-hit total.
Ryan Seaver pitched the first four innings for the Shamrocks, allowing one hit and one run while striking out six. Dom Novio took over in the fifth inning and notched a pair of strikeouts.
The Shamrocks took the lead in the first inning with a pair of runs. Barrera singled, then Hutchins and Tyler Ahmed followed with RBI singles.
The Shamrocks added four runs on four hits in the second inning, a pair of runs in the fourth inning and then added four more runs in the fifth inning on five hits, including a two-run double by Flavin.
The Shamrocks begin their Catholic Central League schedule Monday at Bishop Stang.
