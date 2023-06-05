BRIDGEWATER — The No. 24 Bishop Feehan High baseball team was bounced in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament on Monday, falling 3-1 at No. 9 seed Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High.
The Shamrocks scored a run in the top of the second following B-R’s run in the first inning. B-R scored in the fourth and sixth innings to take the lead and get some insurance
“It was one of the best games we’ve been involved in all year,” Bishop Feehan head coach Erik Everton said. “One of the best games I’ve seen as a high school coach, I thought. Very well played, both sides. Quality baseball, it was well executed plays.”
George Sukatos allowed six hits on the hill for Feehan. Josey Mulvey had two of Feehan’s five hits. The Shamrocks’ season ended at 12-10.
Mansfield 4, Westboro 3
MANSFIELD --Mansfield’s Connor Curtyis pitched seven innings, allowing four hits and striking out five in the Div. 2 first-round win over No. 18 Westboro.
The No. 15 Hornets had RBIs from Aiden Jones and Sam Martin and an RBI double from Drew Urban in the sixth inning to seal the win for the Hornets. Martin’s defensive efforts in the seventh inning kept a bunt single off the board.
Mansfield moves on to play either No. 2 Leominster or No. 31 Silver Lake Regional in the second round.
North Attleboro 2, Duxbury 1
DUXBURY — The Rocketeers earned a win over Duxbury, getting a do-it-all effort from Jordan Paradis on the mound and at the plate.
Paradis pitched five innings, striking out six and walkijng five in the win. He also had two hits and hit a solo homer.
Shutting the door for a save was Dillon Harding, who pitching two innings of no-hit baseball. He also led North with three hits. Derek Maceda also had two hits.
The Rocketeers advance to the second round of the Division 2 postseason and will play No. 3 King Philip on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
Foxboro 1, Watertown 0
FOXBORO — A run in the bottom of the first inning was all No. 6 Foxboro needed to nip No. 38 Watertown.
A Ryan O’Leary RBI was the difference on a day where Foxboro had only four hits. Both Sean and Ryan O’Leary had hits, and combined for the shutout on the mound. Ryan O’Leary pitched six innings, striking out five while Sean O’Leary pitched one inning and fanned three batters. Mat Sullivan and Nolan Gordon also had hits.
Foxboro advances to the second round of the Division 3 postseason to play No. 11 Lynnfield or No. 22 Archbishop Williams.
Seekonk 8, Manchester Essex 0
SEEKONK —Fourth- seeded Seekonk avenged its 2022 MIAA Division 4 state title loss, beating No. 30 Manchester Essex.
Tyler Kropis dealt seven innings of shutout ball, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out five batters. He was efficient in his outing, throwing 78 pitches.
The Warriors jumped on the board early with two runs in the first inning and added a run in the third and fourth innings.
Seekonk put the game away in the sixth with four runs in its final at-bats.
Kevin Crowe went 3-for-4 with five RBIs, three coming in the sixth on a bases-clearing double. Kropis went 2-for-2 with two walks.
The Warriors advance to the second round of the Division 4 postseason to face No. 14 Tyngsboro.