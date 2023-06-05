BRIDGEWATER — The No. 24 Bishop Feehan High baseball team was bounced in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament on Monday, falling 3-1 at No. 9 seed Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High.

The Shamrocks scored a run in the top of the second following B-R’s run in the first inning. B-R scored in the fourth and sixth innings to take the lead and get some insurance