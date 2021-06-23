MILTON — The Bishop Feehan High baseball team has generally been able to make plays in the field en route to a dozen wins and a spot in the Catholic Central League championship game this sseason.
But the Shamrocks undermined the best of their intentions by committing five errors and surrendering six unearned runs in an 8-2 loss to No. 2 seed Milton High Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional.
“That was unusual too because we’ve had only 15 or 16 errors all season,” Bishop Feehan coach Erik Everton said of his No. 7 seed Shamrocks (12-6).
Milton (16-2) posted three unearned first inning runs off of Shamrock starting pitcher Zach Stephenson and added another unearned run in the fourth inning.
Stephenson allowed four hits over six-plus innings, but the Shamrocks went scoreless through the first four innings, despite having runners on base in each frame.
In the fifth inning, Kevin Barrera doubled and Stephenson drew a a walk to begin a rally. A Milton error put the Shamrocks on the scoreboard, while Peter Carriuolo clubbed an RBI single.
Bishop Feehan totaled eight hits, two from Justin Neidel and had runners on base in every inning except the sixth.
Abington 4, Seekonk 2
ABINGTON — No. 4 seed Abington scored four unearned runs to ruin the upset bid by No. 12 seed Seekonk in the Division 4 South Sectional quarterfinal game.
A walk, a stole base and a wild pitch gave the Green Wave (11-3) the lead in the first inning. A single, a walk and a passed ball allowed Abington’s second run in the second inning. A pair of Seekonk errors resulted in two more Abington runs in the third inning.
The miscues spoiled a strong three-hit pitching performance by senior Aaron McDermott through four-plus innings. Kevin Crowe came on in relief, not allowing a hit, while facing just four batters in the sixth inning.
Seekonk had runners on base in all but the second and third innings, but went scoreless through the first six innings.
The Warriors (6-6), who scored 37 runs in winning their first two postseason games, were limited to four hits in the contest — singles by Ryan Machado, Declan Lush, Matt Boutin and Crowe.
Seekonk got on the scoreboard in the seventh inning. Arruda was hit by a pitch and Crowe singled, with Arruda eventually scoring when a Cam Culpan grounder was misplayed and Crowe came home on a Brendan Santos fielder’s choice groundout
