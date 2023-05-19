ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High baseball team defeated crosstown rival Attleboro High 12-4 on Friday.
The Shamrocks broke a 1-all tie by striking for four runs in the second inning, two more in the fourth, and five in the fifth inning.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High baseball team defeated crosstown rival Attleboro High 12-4 on Friday.
The Shamrocks broke a 1-all tie by striking for four runs in the second inning, two more in the fourth, and five in the fifth inning.
Senior left fielder Brett Jussaume had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the Shamrocks. Jacob Rosati had one hit and drove in three runs, along with pitching three innings, striking out four and allowing three earned runs.
George Sukatos came in for relief duty with three scoreless innings and two strikeouts.
Feehan senior left fielder Casey Victorio also had one hit and one RBI as the Shamrocks outhit the Bombardiers 10-4.
Freshman Ryan Landry pitched four innings for the Bombardiers, striking out two while allowing seven earned runs.
At the plate, Landry had one hit and two RBIs.
Attleboro (7-11) visits North Attleboro on Monday. Bishop Feehan hosts Canton on Wednesday.
FOXBORO — The Warriors came up short late as Oakmont pulled out the win.
Sean O’Leary hit a two-run homer for the Warriors’ only runs while Ryan O’Leary had a pair of hits.
Nolan Gordon scattered five hits over five innings on the Warriors’ mound, striking out four and allowing one earned run.
Foxboro (11-7) travels to Oliver Ames on Monday.