MANSFIELD — The Bishop Feehan High baseball team defeated Mansfield High on Thursday, improving to 3-0 with a 9-1 win.
The Shamrocks scored once in the third inning, added four runs in the fourth, three more in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Ian Moser, slugged a two-run homer for Feehan while teammates Jake Rosati and Ryan Eldrige had two hits apiece.
Mansfield was led by Sam Martin’s two. hits. The Hornets’ lone run came in the third inning.
Feehan’s Tyler Slack (4 2/3 innings) and Ayden Mello (2 1/3 innings) combined on a three-hit mound effort in the win.
“They’re always competitive,” Bishop Feehan head coach Erik Everton said of the Hornets. “We knew we were going to have a tough game against them. Our guys stepped up today.”
With the Shamrocks off to a hot start with three straight road wins, Everton said the schedule will get tougher going into league play, but his team remains focused. Feehan returns on Tuesday, hosting Bishop Fenwick in its home opener.
“We got a tough one again on Tuesday,” Everton said. “We’ve got a couple of league games next week. That’ll be critical. They’re focused.”
Mansfield (1-2) returns on Monday at North Attleboro.