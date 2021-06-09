ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High baseball team needed eight innings to gain a heart-stopping 3-2 decision over Bishop Stang High Wednesday in a Catholic Central League game at Beach Field.
Senior Peter Carriulo delivered the winning run across the plate with a scorching single down the third-base line.
The Spartans used pairs of hits in both the sixth and seventh innings to score single runs, knot the score and force extra frames.
In the eighth inning for the Shamrocks (10-4), Tyler Ahmed began the surge by drawing a one out walk and moved into scoring position on a Matt Linehan sacrifice. Casey Hanewich was intentionally walked to set up Carriulo’s game-winning hit.
Bishop Feehan starting pitcher Mike Hutchins threw a no-hitter through five innings, retiring the Spartan side in order in the first, third and fourth innings, only once allowing a leadoff batter, in the second inning, to reach base.
Notably, the Shamrocks turned a double play atop the eighth inning with second baseman Matt Mason latching onto a line drive and making a toss for the final two outs of the frame.
The Shamrocks took the lead in the first inning as Zach Stephenson drew a walk, advanced on a Kevin Barrera single and the duo executed a double steal.
Ryan Seaver took the win in a relief pitching role, retiring the Spartans in order in the seventh inning.
Bishop Feehan gained a two-run edge in the fifth inning as Stephenson was hit by a pitch, advanced on a Barrera base hit and scored on a Brenden Flavin sacrifice flyball. The Shamrocks next meet Bishop Fenwick Friday.
Taunton 13, King Philip 2
WRENTHAM — The Tigers rallied for six second inning runs to topple King Philip in the Hockomock League game. The Warriors (7-7) were limited to merely three hits in the contest.
KP scored both of its runs in the third inning via a Shawn Legere two-run triple.
Apponequet 4, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — Freshman pitcher Declan Lush was a hard-luck loser as the Warriors dropped the South Coast Conference game. The Lakers tallied a pair of unearned runs in the second inning, while Lush allowed just one earned run and six hits through six innings.
Seekonk (4-3) was limited to three his in the contest. The Warriors visit Dighton-Rehoboth Friday.
