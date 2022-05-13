ATTLEBORO — A two-run fifth inning was all that the Bishop Feehan High baseball team needed on Friday, holding on for a 2-1 win at home over a red-hot Mansfield High team.
The Shamrocks snapped the Hornets’ nine-game winning with Feehan posting its first win over Mansfield under Bishop Feehan head coach Erik Everton since he took over in 2015.
“That’s a good program,” Everton said. “To beat Mansfield, that’s a good, solid win.”
Bishop Feehan starting pitcher Andrew Cook and his Mansfield opponent Jimmy Gilleran were dealing through the early innings, holding the game scoreless and working out of jams until the bottom of the fifth.
The Shamrocks led off their half of the fifth with a single by Ben Feeley, but he was cut down trying to steal second on an attempted hit and run. Jake Rosati got on by an error by the third basemen in the next at bat, and made his way into scoring position for Ian Moser.
Moser sent a fly ball to right field, but Mansfield’s right fielder got crossed up and lost the ball in the sun, allowing it to fall in. Courtesy runner Shane Evans scored from second on the play, and Moser trailed the throw home into second base.
Sean Stephenson stepped to the plate next and his fly ball to Mansfield’s left fielder was also misjudged and fell in to score Moser from second. Mansfield worked out of the inning with consecutive strikeouts, but damage had been done.
Evertson noted that outfield mistakes in a game between two strong clubs can often dictate the outcome.
“That’s what happens in these kinds of games — it’s the small mistakes that make it,” Everton said. “The wind changed, the sun was an issue, and that kind of stuff hurts. Somebody capitalized on it, and fortunately it was us.”
Mansfield got one of the runs back, also on an error by Feehan’s center fielder, to put Jake Maydak on. Courtesy runner Rocco Scarpellini came around to score on a Jared Franone sacrifice fly to make it 2-1 in the top of the sixth.
“It wasn’t the outfielders that cost us the game by any means,” Mansfield coach Chris Hall said. “There were a lot of things that went wrong, All around, we didn’t play well enough to beat Feehan and that’s what it came down to. We had a couple of balls in the outfield where the sun got in the way but at the end of the day we win and lose as a team.”
Both teams managed only seven hits as both pitchers brought their stuff. Gilleran went the distance for Mansfield, striking out three and stranding seven on base. He allowed five hits.
“I can’t say enough good things about (Gilleran) on the mound,” Hall said. “I think, overall, we played a pretty clean game, it’s just a couple of things that didn’t go our way and that’s baseball. When you have two really good teams that are fighting against each other you’ve got to be perfect. It went Feehan’s way today.”
Feehan’s Cook showed out for six innings before giving the ball over to George Sukatos in the seventh inning. Sukatos set the side down in order for the save. Cook struck out seven, allowing no earned runs.
“This is Cook’s best outing this year, clearly,” Everton said. “Good control and the offspeed was working well, too. He didn’t get rattled at all. Just a solid performance.”
Bishop Feehan (9-4) plays Monday, visiting Austin Prep while Mansfield (10-3, 8-3) will travel to Taunton.