ATTLEBORO -- The Bishop Feehan High baseball team extended its unbeaten streak to seven games at the expense of Archbishop Williams Sunday, sweeping the Catholic Central League doubleheader at Beach Field by 11-0 and 16-2 margins.
In the opening five-game contest, Ryan Seaver pitched a two-hitter, while taking seven strikeouts. He retired the side in order in the second and fifth innings.
Justin Neidel, Brendan Flavin, Mike Hutchins and Matt Linehan each had two hits for the Shamrocks, who totaled 10 hits overall.
The Shamrocks scored a pair of first inning runs to take the lead. Neidel and Kevin Barrera singled, followed by RBI singles off of the bats of Flavin and Hutchins.
Bishop Feehan then tallied eight runs on five hits in the second inning with Hutchins and Tyler Ahmed smacking two-run doubles.
In the six-inning second game contest, Dom Novio scattered three Archbishop Williams hits on the Shamrock pitching mound through five innings, taking five strikeouts. John Igoe came on in a relief role for the sixth inning and retired all three batters that he faced.
Barrera went 3-for-3 at the plate and Flavin had three hits as the Shamrocks pounded out 14 hits. Casey Hanewich added two hits.
During a seven-riun sixth inning, Barrera clubbed a solo homer, while Hutchins had a two-run homer.
Bishop Feehan plated a trio of third inning runs to build a 4-1 lead. Sean Stephenson and Linehan singled, then Neidel was hit by a pitch. Barrera followed with an RBI single and Hutchins had a run producing sacrifice flyball.
Bishop Feehan next has a game with Arlington Catholic Wednesday.
