FRANKLIN — The Attleboro High baseball team had six errors in the field and only one hit at the plate to fall to Franklin High 10-0 in a five-inning mercy-rule shortened game Tuesday night.
Franklin scored four in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third inning and two in the fourth to put the game in mercy territory.
“Franklin is a great team and they take advantage (of the errors),” Attleboro head coach Steve Dunlea said. “They don’t make mistakes.”
The lone hit for the Bombardiers belonged to Hayden Hegarty.
“We were putting the bat on the ball,’ Dunlea said.
“We were putting some balls in the holes but (Franklin) just covers a lot of ground. The defense is very good for them.”
Attleboro (0-2) hosts crosstown rival North Attleboro on Friday.
Bishop Feehan 16, Cardinal Spellman 2 (5)
BROCKTON — A five-run first inning was followed up by an eight-run third inning, leading to a blowout win for the Shamrocks in a mercy-rule shortened contest.
Sean Stephenson went 3-for-3 with a triple for Feehan. Nick Haven and Colin Findlen each had two hits as the Shamrocks (2-0) totaled 15. Jake Rosati allowed three hits and one run over three innings.
Feehan capped the scoring with one run in the fourth inning and two in the fifth.