EASTON — The Mansfield High baseball team capped its week without dropping a game, beating Oliver Ames High 10-3 on Friday.
The Hornets had two RBIs apiece from Sam Martin and Jake Maydak. Martin also had two doubles. Wyatt Bolduc had two hits, one being a double, and two RBIs.
Maydak thrived in his six-inning mound effort, scattering four hits and three earned runs with two strikeout.
Mansfield (11-6), winners of three in a row, visits Sharon on Tuesday.
Milford 10, North Attleboro 3
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers held a 3-0 lead after two innings, but the Hawks scored the next 10 runs to win going away.
Milford broke the game open in the sixth with four runs and followed up in the seventh with three more runs.
Ayden Delaney had an RBI and Chris Hanewich scored on a Jordan Paradis fielder’s choice for the Rocketeers. Paradis also scored in the loss.
North Attleboro (7-8) visits Dartmouth on Monday.
Norton 4, Bellingham 3
NORTON — The Lancers won their third in a row as Jake Seaver, Kevin Marinilli and Quinn Murphy each had two hits.
Norton trailed 1-0 after the first inning, but tie it in the second inning and added two runs in the third to take the lead. Decisive insurance came in the fourth inning as Bellingham only scored twice in the sixth.
Marinilli scored once and drove in two runs while Anthony Santangelo and Ryan Viera also had RBIs. Veria struck out five in 5 2/3 innings of work, earning the winning decision.
Norton (4-10) visit Bishop Feehan on Monday.
Seekonk 5, Joseph Case 0
SWANSEA — Seekonk’s Jaden Arruda held Joseph Case scoreless in a five-inning effort where he allowed just four hits and punched out five batters.
The Warriors scored in the second, added two in the third, and scored a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. Seekonk had seven hits, with Arruda finishing the day 2-for-4 with a run scored. Kevin Crowe scored two runs.
Seekonk (12-2), which has won four straight, hosts Fairhaven on Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 15, Wareham 1 (5)
DIGHTON — The Falcons run-ruled the Vikings, scoring 10 runs in the first inning and following with two more in the second inning. D-R added runs in both the third and fourth.
D-R’s Lucas LeTourneau had three hits with four RBIs. Ben Miller had two hits.
D-R (3-10) hosts Oliver Ames Saturday morning.