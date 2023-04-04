BRAINTREE — The Bishop Feehan High baseball team took a 2-0 win over Archbishop Williams High on Tuesday for its second straight win.

The Shamrocks scored single runs in the second and the third innings to provide enough run support for George Sukatos on the mound. A Joey Mulvey sacrifice fly drove in Feehan’s first run and a RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Jake Rosati scored the second run.