BRAINTREE — The Bishop Feehan High baseball team took a 2-0 win over Archbishop Williams High on Tuesday for its second straight win.
The Shamrocks scored single runs in the second and the third innings to provide enough run support for George Sukatos on the mound. A Joey Mulvey sacrifice fly drove in Feehan’s first run and a RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Jake Rosati scored the second run.
Sukatos allowed three hits while striking out 11 in his complete game. Bishop Feehan plays Thursday at Mansfield.
Seekonk 8, Joseph Case 0
SEEKONK — Seekonk cruised to a win over Joseph Case, getting combined effort on the mound and at the plate from Tyler Kropis.
Kropis went 3-for-4 with two RBIs while going six innings, striking out eight and allowing four hits on 78 pitches. Adding to the battery at the plate was Connor Flynn and Javier Borges with two hits, each.
Seekonk (2-0) moves on to visit Bourne on Monday.
Bellingham 2, Norton 1 (9)
BELLINGHAM — The Lancers were unable to hold back Bellingham, allowing a run in the ninth inning to drop its season opener.
Norton put a run up in the fourth inning from Ryan Viera, but Bellingham came back to score an equalizer in the sixth to bring the game to extra innings.
The Lancers had five hits in the game, with Shawn Clarey and Josh Laliberty each with two hits. Laliberty had the line extra-base hit of the game for Norton, a double.
On the mound, Viera struck out five in a 6 1/3 innings of work. He allowed three hits and an unearned run.
Norton (0-1) plays again on Thursday at Dover-Sherborn.