DEDHAM — A three-run second inning and strong pitching helped the Norton High baseball team roll past Dedham High 6-1 Tuesday as the Lancers opened their season with the Tri-Valley League road win.
Ben Granger scored the first run of the second inning with a single and was followed up by Henry Eck, who tripled to drive in Granger. Jason Soares scored the third run of the inning on a single to drive in Eck in a busy second inning for the Lancers that helped give them a lead.
The Lancers had 10 hits, with Jason Soares, Ryan Fitzroy, Connor Lynch and Ben Granger each tallying more than one hit. Jack Nihill had three stolen bases.
“We established getting on and then started taking bases,” Norton head coach Chris O’Brien said. “All the guys hit a ton and took what we could take and relied on out pitching. We had big RBIs from Granger and Soares.”
On the mound, the Lancers were led by Lynch’s 6 2/3 innings pitched as he allowed one run and six hits while striking out 10. Nihill came on in relief to close out the game after Lynch reached his pitch count limit at 108.
“Our pitching shut it down,” O’Brien said. “Lynch ran out of pitches. He was going to finish the game.”
Norton will next host Bellingham on Monday.