ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High baseball team took control early with three first-inning runs en route to an 11-1 victory over St. Joseph’s Prep in a five-inning Catholic Central League game Friday at Beach Field.
In improving to 5-0, the Shamrocks received a combined three-hit pitching performance from John Igoe and Josh Lancaster, while Tyler Ahmed smashed three of Bishop Feehan’s 13 hits.
Justin Neidel and Kevin Barrera singled in the first inning, and when Brendan Flaven drew a walk, the bases were loaded. Mike Hutchins was hit by a pitch to force in a run and Ahmed (four RBI) delivered the go-ahead run by stroking a two-run single.
Casey Hanewich, Matt Linehan and Flaven each contributed two hits.
Igoe, the starting Shamrock pitcher, did not allow a hit, while striking out three over two innings. Lancaster came on and worked the final three frames, collecting two strikeouts.
The Shamrocks have a doubleheader with Archbishop Williams Sunday at Beach Field with the first pitch at 10 a.m.
Tri-County 18, S. Shore Christian 12
FRANKLIN — The Cougars rallied from a 3-1 deficit by scoring seven third-inning runs to win their season debut. Nate McCurdy belted a key two-run single in the rally.
Stephen Brown had three hits and drove in three runs for Tri-County, while Will Krawczynski drove in three runs with twpo hits. A trio of Cougar pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts.
Tri-County meets Westport Tuesday.
