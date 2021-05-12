WRENTHAM — Ryan Gately pitched five strong innings and Jack Mullen came on in relief to slam the door shut on Mansfield High as the King Philip Regional High baseball team gave new head coach Jeff Plympton, Jr. his first coaching win with a 7-4 decision Wednesday at the Gary Lombard Baseball Complex.
The Warriors plated six runs in the third inning on six hits to erase an early one-run deficit.
Gately allowed the Hornets (2-1) three hits through five innings before Mansfield reached him for three runs in the seventh inning. Mullen came in and struck out a pair to end the game.
The Warriors aided Gately as shortstop Sean Legere initiated a double play in the fourth inning. KP (1-2) avenged a one-run loss at Mansfield on Tuesday.
KP had two-run singles from Conor Cooke and Tom Martarano in the third inning, while Nick Viscusi and Mike Malatesta had RBI singles after Mansfield took the lead in the first inning on a Luke Urban base hit.
The Hornets then rallied in the seventh inning as James Gilleran lined a leadoff single, then both Jake Maydak and Eric Sullivan slammed RBI doubles.
Mansfield meets Sharon Thursday, while KP hosts Oliver Ames.
North Attleboro 5, Oliver Ames 1
EASTON — Senior righthander Dennis Colleran handcuffed the Tigers with a one-hitter in the Rocketeers Hockomock League win at Frothingham Park.
Colleran only allowed an unearned run (walk, error, passed ball) in the third inning. He walked one batter and struck out 11 in his complete game. Colleran retired the Tigers in order in the first, fourth and sixth innings.
North Attleboro (2-1) took the lead in the first inning as Dan Curran reached base on an error and scored on an Evan Vigorito sacrifice fly. The Rocketeers added to their lead in the second inning where Gavin Wells stroked a leadoff single, stole second and scored on a base hit to right by Aidan Weir.
North Attleboro has a 7 p.m. game Thursday at Franklin.
Bishop Feehan 7, Cardinal Spellman 0ATTLEBORO — Mike Hutchins and Dom Novio combined on the mound to shut out the Cardinals in the Catholic Central League game. Hutchins allowed two hits over five innings, striking out eight.
Novio allowed one hit in pitching two scoreless frames in relief, fanning a pair among the eight batters he faced.
Justin Neidel, Tyler Ahmed and Hutchins each had two hits for the Shamrocks (4-0) in their 12-hit attack.
Bishop Feehan took the lead in the second inning as singles by Ahmed and Sean Stephenson set the stage for a Matt Linehan two-run single. The Shamrocks added two more runs in the third when Hutchins singled and Ahmed drew a walk, with both scoring on an Adam Walker single.
The Shamrocks face St. Joseph’s Prep Friday.
Norton 13, Dover-Sherborn 1
SHERBORN — James Partridge pitched his second complete game of the Tri-Valley League season, collecting seven strikeouts for his second win of the season.
Austin Nosky stroked four hits for Norton, while Dylan Donahue and Jack Nihill each had two hits. The Lancers have a rematch with Dover-Sherborn Thursday.
