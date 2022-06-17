It will be the culmination of the MIAA Division 2 baseball season at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Holy Cross’ Fitton Field in Worcester, where the No. 2 King Philip Regional Warriors will take on the No. 1 Milton High Wildcats for the state championship.
For the Warriors, it has been a season where they know they have been good, and want to earn the respect of not only those they play, but also everyone else around. Following a tough schedule where they lost twice to Div. 1 finalist Franklin, once to the other Div. 1 finalist — Taunton, and twice to Div. 2 state semifinalist North Attleboro, the Warriors earned their rightful spot in the postseason with a record of 12-8. Now they’re 16-8, and have gained some respect along the way.
“We felt like we were overlooked all season and we didn’t really get the respect we deserve,” King Philip head coach Jeff Plympton said Friday. “They want to go out there and want to prove to people, but at the same time, they’re not super-worried about it. They know what they are and they’ve definitely proven it up to this point. I think that’s an attribute to the team as whole.
“We’ve shown to everybody we van play at a high level,” Plympton added. “I think, even if we didn’t get to this point, we’ve proved to ourselves and to other people that we’re a program on the rise here. To get to this point obviously helps.”
Now, the Warriors find themselves in the state final after earning the No. 2 seed in Division 2. Milton, the top-ranked team in the division, has had no issue blowing through opponents to get to this point. The Widcats scored nine runs in the first inning off North Attleboro in their semifinal, and cruised to a 13-6 win win despite the Rocketeers’ efforts.
Plympton was in attendance at the game watching KP’s potential opponent, despite not having a spot in the final locked up yet. His Warriors team won 1-0 over Mansfield the next day to earn a championship bid. Plympton said Milton’s obvious talent at the plate will mean his pitchers need will to bring their best stuff in order to keep it close.
For King Philip that means giving the ball to Ryan Gately, a reliable starter for KP all season. Milton’s likely starting pitcher will be Northeastern University commit Charlie Walker.
“The biggest thing for me, watching Milton play, is they can hit,” Plympton said. “A big thing is it’s going to come down to pitching and I think Ryan Gately gives us a fantastic opportunity. He throws four different pitches, and he throws them for strikes and keeps the batters off balance. I think that’s a crucial part of winning this game. We’re facing Charlie Walker, obviously a tremendous talent.”
Gately wanted the ball for Saturday, according to Plympton. A go-to guy for King Philip under Plympton, he said the opportunity for Gately is well-deserved.
“He’s a pretty relaxed guy, but he’s excited,” Plympton said. “He’s definitely deserved the opportunity to go out there and over the past two years he’s been a guy we go to. He expected to get the ball and I think he’s ready to get out there.”
Saturday’s plan for King Philip will be to arrive on school grounds at 2:30 p.m., get an hour of work in and then make the nearly hour drive to Worcester for the game. Tickets for the game can be bought at gofan.co, with those interested needing to search “King Philip.” Tickets are $10.
“It’s definitely a long wait,” Plympton said. “We’ll try to get an hour’s worth of work in for hitting and fielding and then the bus takes off around 3:35 p.m. It’s obviously different from what we’re used to. This is definitely a different experience for them.”
Seekonk playing for Division 4 title
The Seekonk High baseball team will make a state title trip of its own on Saturday to Lowell’s LeLacheur Park to play Manchester Essex in the MIAA Division 4 final, with first pitch coming at noon. Tickets for the game can be bought on gofan.co, and are $10.
The No. 7 Warriors’ goal before the season opener was to get to the state final. The team has always been good, and coach Joe Demelo said the team had a “solid one through nine,” but one of the issues they were concerned with was depth. After the Warriors dropped four straight to open the season they ran off three wins in their next four games to get into a season-long groove.
Now, in mid-June, the Warriors have no concern about depth or anything related to it. Instead the focus is on Saturday, and keeping the train going.
So far this postseason, Seekonk has run through Lunenberg, Southwick, Uxbridge and Bay Path. The five-game win streak is the longest they have had all season, but they hope to stretch it to six against Manchester Essex Regional, a team that opened the season 6-2 before dropping five straight through mid-May. They’re the fifth ranked team in Division 4.