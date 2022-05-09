DIGHTON — Senior pitcher Sam Watts was simply lights out on the mound for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High baseball team on Monday.
Watts needed 70 pitches over seven innings to seal a 4-1 win over Case High as he struck out four while allowing six hits and one earned run to earn the complete-game win.
“He was highly efficient,” Dighton-Rehoboth coach Bill Cuthbertson said. “We had two double plays, one 6-4-3 and one from the outfield to double a guy up at second base. Those were helpful as well.”
The Falcons scored a run in the second inning, and followed up with one each in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Joseph Case scored its only run in the final inning.
Hendrix Pray and Mason Culpa each had two hits. Jaden LaFleur had two RBIs.
Dighton-Rehoboth (7-6) hosts Norton on Thursday.